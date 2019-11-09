WWE News: ‘Raw’ Superstar Threatened With ‘Physical Violence’ While Visiting His Family

The former NXT Champion hasn't had the most welcome visit with his family.

Superstars are often heckled and verbally abused during WWE events, but there are fans who simply don’t know how to separate the ring from life. Most of the time, the characters played on television aren’t the same as the real people behind them and others need to realize that. Samoa Joe is currently out of action due to a thumb injury and he’s using this time to visit with family, but his trip home has been filled with verbal abuse and threats of violence.

There are many times that fans get a little too involved in the world of professional wrestling and think it is real. Sure, guys like Vince McMahon want you to believe that what happens isn’t scripted, but everyone knows how things really are for the sport.

Well, almost everyone.

Samoa Joe is a member of the Monday Night Raw roster and a fan-favorite whether he is a babyface or a heel. Right now, though, he’s been absent from television and events due to an injury suffered in the middle of September.

While he’s been off and rehabbing his injury, Joe decided to head out and visit his family. The WWE superstar hopped on Twitter to fill in his fans on how things have been going, but it has been a bit confusing as to who exactly he means in his latest tweet.

This morning I’ve been insulted, threatened with physical violence and informed several times of what “I ain’t”…. I have to admit, it’s great visiting family. ???? — Samoa Joe (@SamoaJoe) November 9, 2019

In this case, the little smiley face emoji makes it seem as if Joe is jokingly speaking of his own family and not someone else. One can only imagine what led to his family members insulting him and threatening him with physical violence, though.

One of the funniest things about this tweet is that he has been informed several times of what “I ain’t.” It is kind of hard for anyone to say that Joe isn’t something. He may not currently hold a title in WWE, but he has held plenty of them throughout his lengthy in-ring career.

The Raw superstar has been a part of numerous promotions around the world and here are just a few of his title accomplishments:

Ring of Honor World Champion

TNA TV Champion

TNA World Heavyweight Champion

TNA World Tag Team Champion – Two times

NXT Champion

WWE United States Champion – Two times

WWE

Samoa Joe is out with a broken thumb and there hasn’t been an exact timetable revealed for his in-ring return to WWE. Fans are hoping that he will be back sooner rather than later, but he’s using his time wisely while not having to be on the road. It is the holiday season and if you can’t be insulted by your family, who can you be insulted by?