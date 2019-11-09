Bombshell Carmen Electra Bends Over To Showcase Her Curves In Skimpy Lingerie

Carmen Electra looked smoking hot in some skimpy lingerie for her latest photo, which was posted to her Instagram account on Saturday afternoon.

In the sexy snapshot, Carmen is seen standing in front of a fireplace as she grabbed the mantel and leaned forward. The former Baywatch star wore a revealing black bra and some silver panties with black trim for the shot.

The actress exposed her massive cleavage in the ensemble, as well as her toned arms, flat tummy, curvy hips, and long, lean legs. Carmen wore her sandy-colored hair parted to the side and styled in straight strands, which were wildly tousled and brushed over her shoulders.

Carmen sported a full face of bombshell makeup in the photo, which consisted of darkened eyebrows, long lashes, and thick black eyeliner. She also included a bronzed glow, pink blush on her cheeks, shimmering highlighter on her face, and a glossy nude lip to complete the glam look.

In the background of the photo, a large stone wall can be seen. Carmen kept the photo caption simple, posting nothing but a black heart emoji.

However, her 1 million followers didn’t seem to mind the lack of information, and made short work of showing some love for the pic, which earned nearly 6,000 likes and over 200 comments in the first 30 minutes after it was uploaded.

“Carmen Electra you always look phenomenal and amazing and beautiful and breathtaking,” one of the actress’ Instagram followers wrote in the comments section of the post.

“I love you so much on Baywatch you were so good in it,” another adoring fan stated, adding a red heart emoji for impact.

“You are stunning my god and you are getting more beautiful with age,” a third social media user said.

“It still amazes me how beautiful you are,” a fourth comment read.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Carmen is no stranger to showcasing her enviable curves online. Just last month the model shared a photo of herself rocking a skimpy black bra, matching panties, and black fishnet stockings.

She had her blond hair parted to the side and worn in cascading curls that fell down her shoulder as she posed with her legs spread and her hands on her hips, giving a sultry stare into the camera. “I’m your puppet,” she captioned that snap.

That post was another popular one, as it raked in over 30,000 likes and more than 700 comments to date.