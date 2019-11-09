UFC Ring Girl Arianny Celeste Bares Cleavage In Lace-Front Animal-Print Sports Bra: ‘Burnin’ More Calories’

UFC ring girl Arianny Celeste showed off her enviable physique today on Instagram after a workout at the Iron Gym in Brentwood, while she promoted the brand Sweet Sweat.

In a GIF Celeste created, she held the camera old school selfie-style and showed off her outfit in a mirror at the gym. Several pieces of equipment and people are visible in the background, but the focus is clearly on the model. The octagon girl wore a black, cream, and orange animal-print sports bra with wide open lacing in the middle. The lacing revealed a generous peek at Celeste’s ample cleavage. She wore matching print leggings, which featured a black string that she tied at her waist. The outfit showed off the model’s toned midsection and shapely arms and legs. Celeste pulled her brunette locks high atop her head in a bun, and she wore fingerless gloves to protect her hands during her workout. In her hand, the model had a product from Sweet Sweat.

In the caption, Celeste said that the product allowed her to warm up faster and burn more calories while she did a boxing circuit. She also provided her Instagram followers a unique code to save some money if they decide to purchase based on her recommendation.

Within two hours, more than 5,000 of Celeste’s followers on the popular social media platform showed their appreciation for her post by hitting the “like” button. Plus, at least 115 Instagram users also took the time to write a reply for the UFC octagon girl. Many followers praised Celeste’s cute workout outfit, and a lot of people also appreciated her dedication to working out.

“You are a fighter! Living your best life! Just beautiful inside and out!” exclaimed one fan.

“You go, girl!! @ariannyceleste, I love seeing your passion and motivation! Every day I just completed an intense upper body workout yesterday with my personal trainer! You are very inspirational!” another follower gushed, followed by several biceps, thumbs up, and smile emoji.

“Looking absolutely breath-baking, Arianny xx,” read another’s reply.

Loading...

“That freakin set,” another Instagram user enthused.

Because of the model’s comment about her boxing circuit, some of her fans wondered if she is going to become a fighter. So far, Celeste has not replied to their questions.

Celeste has shown off several videos of herself after workouts recently. The Inquisitr previously reported that she and UFC octagon girl Brittney Palmer also promoted a waist trimmer earlier this week, after getting incredibly sweaty during a workout while they presumably wore the fitness accessory.