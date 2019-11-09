Blond Bombshell Anna Nystrom Looks Smoking Hot Topless In Tight White Pants

Blond bombshell Anna Nystrom shared a topless Instagram update today that had her 8.4 million followers drooling over her curves.

In the snap, Nystrom kept things a bit more tame by turning her back to the camera so that nothing NSFW was visible in the picture. Her long blond locks flowed down her back in beachy waves, reaching all the way down to her booty. The texture and length of her hair, paired with the location, gave the snap some major mermaid vibes. She pulled her blond strands to the side slightly with one hand as she gazed out onto the ocean.

Her hair covered the majority of her back, but Nystrom appeared to have left her top behind, as a portion of her bare back and her arms were on display. She rocked a pair of white pants that were so tight they looked painted-on, and had pockets on the back that emphasized her ample assets. The pants were slightly high-waisted and accentuated her hourglass physique before clinging to every inch of her toned legs.

She finished off the look with a bracelet on her left arm, and a pair of gray sneakers to traverse the rocks. Nystrom treated her followers to the same view she saw, with one sexy additional inclusion, as she stood on a pile of rocks overlooking the ocean. The waves crashed against some of the rocks and the ocean seemed to stretch out forever, turning a slightly different shade of blue on the horizon. The scenery was a marked departure from her normal settings in Sweden, although she didn’t clarify where the photo was actually taken with a geotag.

The stunner from Sweden didn’t provide much context in the caption of her post, but her followers still absolutely loved the sizzling snap. The post received over 28,500 likes within just 45 minutes, and many of her fans took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the smoking hot shot.

One follower called Nystrom the “prettiest girl on earth.”

“What a beautiful view but I dare you to turn around lol,” another fan said, eager to get a glimpse at all of Nystrom’s insane body.

Loading...

“I see a beautiful mermaid,” another follower said.

One fan commented “this is amazing. You’re so wonderful a true angel.”

The blond bombshell has been showing some major skin lately. Just yesterday, the beauty shared a snap of herself in what she deemed “the perfect shirt dress” with her toned legs on full display.