Fitness Model Kelsey Wells Flaunts Incredible Figure In Sports Bra & Skintight Leggings

The fitness model looked radiant in her latest Instagram post.

Fitness model Kelsey Wells took to Instagram to share yet another sizzling snap and a message about being mindful.

In the picture, the founder of the PWR programs posed on a pool ledge, overlooking the city of Los Angeles, where she has been celebrating the launch of her PWR 4.0 fitness program. The trainer was bathed in golden light as the sun set. She gazed into the camera, smiling sweetly.

The Instagram influencer sizzled in a white sports bra and skintight purple leggings. The revealing ensemble put her incredible curves, toned abs, and sculpted arms on full display. She accessorized the look with a sparkling ring and a pair of maroon-and-white tennis shoes.

The brunette bombshell pulled back her hair in a high ponytail. She enhanced her natural beauty with minimal makeup, an application that included subtle contour, voluminous lashes, and nude lipstick.

In the caption, Kelsey emphasized the importance of practicing gratitude. She also reminded her followers that success is not always achieved in a linear fashion and encouraged them to try to not feel negatively about perceived failures. She went on to say that she felt empowered and connected by being mindful during her recent PWR 4.0 sessions.

The post appears to be a fan favorite, as it quickly racked up more than 27,000 likes. Many of Kelsey’s followers stated that they appreciated her sentiment of staying present.

“This [is] so true and definitely something I need to strive to be more conscious of. Of BEING PRESENT in the now and who and what I am surrounded by. Thank you for continuing to [inspire] me mentally, physically, and emotionally,” wrote one commenter.

“Love this!!! It’s so easy to be distracted by our phones this [sic] days. I’m learning to just put it down and BE! Especially with my newborn, I want to soak up all the time I can!!!” added another Instagram user.

Some followers also took the time to compliment the beauty.

“You look stunning! Love the purple on you!” gushed an admirer.

“Such a gorgeous, genuine human,” chimed in a different follower, adding a heart emoji to the comment.

The fitness model graciously responded to a few of the comments.

As fans are aware, Kelsey has a tendency to post fitness related content on Instagram. Recently, the stunner uploaded a video of her exercising on a Los Angeles hiking trail. The fitness trainer worked up a sweat by doing squats, lunges, planks, and push-ups. That post has been viewed over 210,000 times since its upload.