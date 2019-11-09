‘World’s Sexiest Nurse’ Lauren Drain Flaunts Flawless Figure In Skimpy Bikini For Pre-Pregnancy Snap

Lauren Drain rocked a skimpy bikini for her latest throwback photo, which the “World’s Sexiest Nurse” posted to her Instagram account on Saturday afternoon.

In the photo, Lauren is seen sitting by a swimming pool rocking a dark red bikini which left very little to the imagination. The tiny two-piece boasted a low-cut top with thin straps to showcase her ample cleavage and toned arms. She added a pair of matching bottoms, which revealed her long, lean legs, and rock-hard abs.

The photo was obviously a throwback as Lauren is currently pregnant and sporting a large baby bump. In the picture, the fitness guru had her long, blond hair parted to the side and styled in sleek, straight strands that fell down her back and cascaded over her shoulder.

Lauren also rocked a full face of makeup, which included defined eyebrows, a bronzed glow, long lashes, and pink eye shadow. She added pink blush on her cheeks, a shimmering highlighter on her face, and nude lips to complete her glam look.

Lauren looked away from the camera as she posed with one foot in the water and the other pulled in close to her body. Not much can be seen in the background of the shot, except for the water in the pool and some green turf next to it.

Meanwhile, the model’s nearly 4 million followers were quick to show their appreciation for the photo by clicking the like button almost 4,000 times while leaving over 30 comments in just a few short minutes after the picture went live on the platform.

“You even have sitting abs how are you so perfect,” one of Lauren’s Instagram followers wrote in the comments section of the photo.

“I love your expression here,” another adoring fan stated.

“Wow you’re so amazing,” a third social media user gushed over the model.

“I really like this pic,” a fourth person stated.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Lauren shared yet another pre-pregnancy throwback photo only days ago, and that she rocked a green knitted string bikini in the shot.

Lauren had her long, golden locks pushed over her shoulder as she ran her fingers through her mane. She also wore a natural makeup look, which consisted of coral blush, thick lashes, and black eyeliner while accessorizing the look with some beige heels that strapped around her ankle.

That post also proved to be a popular one for the Lauren Drain, as it clocked over 25,000 likes and more than 150 comments to date.