Christina Milian Sizzles In Knit Crop Top And Pants Abroad In Cannes

Actress and singer Christina Milian recently shared a sizzling triple Instagram update with her 5.6 million followers from her trip abroad in Cannes, France.

In the first snap in the series, Christina stood next to an ornate railing on a large balcony overlooking the vibrant blue ocean. She gripped the railing with one hand, and rested the other on the bun perched atop her head. Christina wasn’t about to let her growing baby bump stop her from enjoying the sun on her skin, so she opted to rock a matching crop top and pants combination. The look was crafted from a multicolored knitted fabric that clung to Christina’s curves.

The top was a halter-style, with a ribbed turtleneck that accentuated her long, elegant neck. The cut of the top flaunted her sculpted shoulders, and a hint of her bump was visible between where the crop top ended and where her pants began. The knit pants stopped at the ankle, and Christina added a touch of glam to the overall ensemble by rocking silver strappy sandals with the look. She tucked one leg behind the other in a sultry pose and closed her eyes as she enjoyed the sunshine on her skin. She finished the ensemble with a pair of tinted sunglasses.

Christina was clearly feeling herself in the look, and she shared two more poses of herself in the same outfit. In the second snap, she found a set of shallow stairs in the same patio area and decided to perch on the edge of a step. She propped herself up with one hand while the other rested on her knee, and she stared straight at the camera, serving up some major attitude.

In her third and final snap, Christina stood in the area with the steps. A large door with a glass panel was visible to her left, and a chestnut wooden divider was tucked away to the right. She hooked one thumb in the waistband of her knit pants and flaunted her curves. The unique knit look was from the online retailer Fashion Nova, as she clarified in the caption of the post.

Her followers loved the sizzling snaps, and the post received over 54,400 likes within just two hours.

“Literally living your best life,” one fan commented on the post.

“Simply gorgeous,” another fan added.

Throughout her pregnancy, Christina has been fearless about flaunting her baby bump. Just a few days ago, the bombshell rocked a black bikini top and showed off her growing bump at the beach.