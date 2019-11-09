Ariel Winter Claims She Is The Definition Of ‘Hot’ In A Patent Leather Crop Top

'Look up HOT in the dictionary to see our pic,' the actress proclaimed.

Ariel Winter looked absolutely stunning in a recent Instagram picture where she wore a tight black patent leather crop top that hugged her curves in the most flattering of ways. The Modern Family wore the striking outfit while on a night out with two friends, including series co-star Nolan Gould.

The picture came from an Instagram account that belonged to a Sean Reilly, who was the third member of the dining trio. Reilly works for The BRAND.partners, which describes itself on its Instagram home page as a is a global brand development and publicity agency.

Accordingly, Reilly has worked with Gould on at least one occasion when Gould was interviewed by Bello Magazine. He also posted a picture with Gould last October, wishing the young actor a happy birthday.

In addition, it certainly looked as if the trio were the best of friends in the picture. In the shot, Ariel stuns in a teeny tiny black patent leather crop top. It is so small that some might even consider it a bralette, as it ends just above her waistline. In addition, the crop top has defined underwire cups and spaghetti straps, which only added to the sex appeal of the ensemble.

Ariel paired the top with a pair of high-cut pants that cinched in at the waist. She completed the look by styling her chic bob into loose waves that beautifully framed her face. She wore a matte lipstick, and kept her eye makeup looking simple.

Nolan, who plays her on-screen brother Luke on Modern Family, sits to her right, looking fashionable himself in a green patterned shirt and tie. Showing the closeness between the pair, Nolan leans against Ariel, and she reciprocates by putting her hand in his hair.

Sitting to Ariel’s left is Sean, who looks dapper in a dark collared shirt and trendy facial hair. Ariel perched her other arm over his shoulders, again adding showcasing the camaraderie of the three.

Though the location is untagged, it looks to be a restaurant or bar, as the group sits behind a dining table in a mustard velvet seating booth.

The picture earned 317 likes and 16 comments from Sean’s nearly 3,400 followers.

“Adorable!!!!” one user wrote.

Loading...

“Love this,” added another, along with a pink heart.

“What a beautiful and talented woman!!! You’re not too bad either, @seanreillyla,” teased a third.

Even Ariel herself had to chip in.

“Look up HOT in the dictionary to see our pic,” she cheekily proclaimed, to which Sean replied with a red heart emoji.

Ariel seems to be a fan of the leather look, and recently stunned in a low-cut black leather minidress, as previously covered by The Inquisitr.