‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers Weekly Video Preview: Hostage Crises Threatens Chelsea & Connor

The Young and the Restless spoilers weekly video preview for the week of November 11 brings an intense hostage situation to Genoa City, and the week is filled with heart-stopping moments as Simon Black (Jeffrey Vincent Parise) wreaks havoc on Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan), Connor (Judah Mackey), Adam (Mark Grossman), and Abby (Melissa Ordway) at The Grand Phoenix Hotel. An unlikely person is there to help. Meanwhile, Theo (Tyler Johnson) gets an offer from Ashley (Eileen Davidson) that’s tough to resist.

Simon Black decides he’s not waiting for another second to get his money. He takes Chelsea, Connor, Abby, and Adam hostage when things go sideways. Simon realizes there are agents at the bar, which leads him to make the unexpected move. Simon has a gun, and he’s not averse to using it. When Adam declares that Simon will have to shoot him before he leaves without his family, Simon seems ready to oblige.

Meanwhile, Paul (Doug Davidson) and Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) break the terrible news to Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Jack (Peter Bergman) about the hostage situation at The Grand Phoenix. Nick immediately realizes in horror that both Abby and Chelsea are in the hotel. Clearly, Jack is terribly worried about his niece as well as Chelsea. Neither of them realizes that both Connor and Adam are also involved in the crisis. Paul and the Genoa City Police Department do everything they can to try to diffuse the situation.

However, Chance Chancellor (Donny Boaz) is also involved. He’s a federal agent, and he crawls through the ducts at the hotel in an effort to take out Simon before he can harm anybody. Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) steps up and provides security camera footage to the people trying to save Abby, Chelsea, Adam, and Connor from Simon’s wrath.

Elsewhere, Ashley Abbott returns home to meet her newly discovered nephew, Theo. They have a big heart to heart at the Abbott mansion, and they connect over feeling like outsiders in their own families. Ashley feels that way because she isn’t John Abbott’s daughter, and Theo feels that way because Dina (Marla Adams) gave his dad up for adoption, and he’s only recently found out about his new family. Plus, Kyle (Michael Mealor) hasn’t exactly been welcoming to Theo.

Ashley leaves Theo stunned, though when she makes him an offer that could be tough for him to refuse. Ashley asks Theo to come work for her. There’s just one caveat — the job is in Paris, which would mean a big move.