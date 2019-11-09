Ariana Grande Rocks Ripped Tights, A Faux Fur, & Over-The-Knee Suede Boots

Ariana Grande held her head high and her super long ponytail higher as she rocked a fresh Instagram photo. While wearing rehearsal attire on Saturday, the “Bang Bang” singer looked perfectly turned out from head to toe except for a noticeable run in her tights that appeared along one of her fit thighs.

Her faux fur jacket was long enough to cover whatever she was or was not wearing underneath the lush, two-toned Givenchy garment and four random strips of fabric fell away from her outfit, looking curious. Ariana accessorized with very large hoop earrings and she wore over-the-knee suede boots with stiletto heels, allowing her small frame to do its best to tower over the New York City street on which she modeled her latest look.

Her most recent social media share was immediately popular with a slew of her 166.7 million Instagram followers. She received more than 432,000 likes from fans who apparently enjoyed what they saw, while more than 5,700 of them dropped comments within 50 minutes of the image being uploaded.

“This FAUX FUR is EVERYTHING!” remarked one enthusiastic Instagram user, who added a red heart-eyed face emoji.

“Dear Ariana, I want you to know that I love you and you are such an inspiration to me. I hope your last shows on tour are great! Keep doing what you’re doing honey! I love you and I am always rooting for you! Love, Katie from Michigan,” wrote a second prolific fan.

“sis how tf do u manage to look THAT good,” asked yet another follower.

“The last leg of the tour is starting tonight. i’m so proud of you,” stated a fourth admirer, who was talking about the Ariana Grande: Sweetener World Tour.

As part of this new social media post, Ariana thanked her photographer, Miles Diggs, in its caption.

Meanwhile, the celebrity photographer posted another version of the Grammy winner on his own Instagram page. In the image he chose from the same shoot, the 26-year-old diva’s face was featured, revealing she rocked a glam look featuring groomed and darkened brows, blush-colored shadow, black wings, black mascara, and natural lips.

Another aspect of this photo not seen in the one on Ariana’s Instagram was the hint of a black top that seemed to be cropped. In addition, her tattooed fingers were present, allowing the crooner to flaunt her perfect manicure.

Many of the acclaimed photographer’s fans also turned out to be Ariana’s fans. Those admirers spoke directly to his Grammy-winning subject.

“She looks like billion dollars,” wrote one follower on Miles’ account.

“QUEEN SNAPPED AGAIN,” mused a second admirer.

“Whew [blue-faced emoji] let me breathe,” said a third Instagram user.