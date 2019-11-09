Rita Ora Sizzles And Reveals Perky Derriere In Tantalizing Black Outfit

British bombshell Rita Ora recently posted a triple Instagram update that tantalized her 15.6 million Instagram followers by flaunting her insane curves from all angles.

In the first of the three snaps, Rita posed in an all-black outfit in front of a plane. She glanced over her shoulder with a seductive look on her face and a vibrant red hue on her lips. Her blond locks were down in gentle waves, and she had a few strands of her bangs hanging in front of her eyes.

Rita’s perky booty was on full display in the snap, as the ensemble consisted of a black bodysuit portion under some chaps that revealed her booty and a portion of her upper thighs from behind. A black bra peeked through the sheer panel on the back of her garment, and a few metal details were visible along her waist and near her legs. The ensemble also had lace-up details on her arms for a truly wild look.

In the second snap in the series, Rita shared a shot of herself rocking the ensemble live on stage. Though the look had a high halter-style neckline, there was a sheer panel all the way down the front that revealed a tantalizing peek of her black bra and a hint of cleavage. She layered on several necklaces, countless rings, a pair of bold hoop earrings and several bracelets for a true style statement. The second snap also showcased a unique buckle detail at the waist, which accentuated her tiny waistline and hourglass physique. She held a black and white microphone in one hand and placed her hand against her ear in the shot, encouraging the audience to engage with her.

The final snap was Rita live on stage yet again, this time in the middle of some kind of dance move. Her blond locks flew to the side as she swayed, and a hint of her inner thighs was visible in the daring outfit.

In the caption of the post, Rita asked her followers which of them would be coming to see her in South America in 2020. The post received over 108,000 likes within just 50 minutes as her eager fans engaged with the Instagram update.

One follower called Rita a “stunning queen.”

“Next tour u best believe i’ll be front row!” another fan said.

Many of her fans who had been to previous shows took to the comments section and asked Rita to return to specific cities or countries, while others begged her to come to where they were.

Rita has rocked some smoking hot outfits on stage, and she’s also not afraid to show off her creative side for holidays or big events. For Halloween this year, as The Inquisitr reported, the pop star paid tribute to her song “R.I.P.” by dressing up as a corpse bride.