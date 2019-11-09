‘Playboy’ Playmate Kindly Myers Poses Topless In Bathtub

The bikini model left little to the imagination in her latest Instagram post.

On Saturday, Kindly Myers shared yet another sizzling snap with her 1.8 million Instagram followers.

In the picture, taken by San Diego-based photographer Thomas Prusso, Kindly posed in a white bathtub, filled with milky water and orange slices. She gazed seductively into the camera, with her mouth slightly open.

For the photoshoot, the former Playboy Playmate opted to go topless, wearing only a pair of barely-there nude underwear and a delicate cross necklace. She arched her back and covered her chest with her arm. The bikini model laid on her side, putting her incredible curves, toned midsection, and sculpted hip on full display. Fans were also able to get a full view of Kindly’s sizable black ink tattoo, reading the word “invictus,” on her rib cage.

The blond bombshell piled her luscious locks in an elegant bun. She enhanced her gorgeous features by wearing a full face of makeup, an application that included subtle contour, voluminous lashes, glowing highlighter, and nude lip gloss. Her long nails were also perfectly manicured and painted a light pink.

In the caption, the Instagram influencer teased that there was room in the bathtub to fit another person.

The provocative post seemed to be a fan favorite, as it quickly racked up more than 9,000 likes. Many of Kindly’s admirers took the time to compliment the stunner. While some simply left fire and heart-eye emoji in the comments section, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“Wow you’re [an] extremely extremely sexy sexy sexy beautiful beautiful lady,” praised a passionate fan.

“Hot sexy gorgeous beautiful. Love you baby,” added another Instagram user.

A few bold fans also requested to join Kindly in the tub.

“I’m gonna need to be the #2 in the bathtub party,” wrote a follower, adding a string of red heart emoji to the comment.

Loading...

“Amazing pic beautiful sexy have a wonderful weekend. Can we put that tub to the test beautiful,” chimed in a different commenter.

Kindly has not yet responded to the comments.

Fortunately for fans, Kindly often uploads tantalizing pictures, such as this one, on social media. In fact, a majority of the stunner’s Instagram photos show her in risque ensembles that leave little to the imagination. Recently, the beauty drove fans metaphorically wild by posting a sexy bikini picture. Kindly flaunted her fabulous figure in the tiny red two-piece, much to the delight of her dedicated followers. That post has been liked over 16,000 times since its upload.