‘RHOBH’ Star Teddi Mellencamp Shows Off Baby Bump At ‘Frozen 2’ Premiere, Edwin Arroyave Reacts On Instagram

Teddi Mellencamp took her two kids to the event.

Teddi Mellencamp attended the premiere of Disney’s Frozen 2 at Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre on Thursday night, November 7, with her two children, daughter Slate and son Cruz.

Months after confirming she is expecting her third child with husband Edwin Arroyave, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member hit the red carpet with her kids and proudly showed off her growing baby bump in a blue velvet jumpsuit and metallic heels.

Shortly after the event, Mellencamp appeared on her Instagram page, where she shared a photo of the three of them standing together. In it, her 7-year-old daughter was seen wearing a short-sleeved dress, with a crossbody bag featuring Elsa on the front, and her 5-year-old son wore an Olaf shirt and jacket.

“Such a great night,” Mellencamp said in the caption of her family photo. “We have sooooo many new songs we need to play on repeat until we memorize them all! We loved Frozen II; Slate said it best as we were leaving: ‘I love crying happy tears.'”

Also in her caption, Mellencamp revealed she is 23 weeks pregnant.

After Mellencamp’s post was shared, the reality star and accountability coach was flooded with comments from her fans and followers, including her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-star, Dorit Kemsley, Real Housewives of Dallas star Stephanie Hollman, and her husband, Arroyave.

“So fun,” said Kemsley.

“Adorable,” wrote Hollman.

“Such cuties,” Arroyave added.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Mellencamp announced her pregnancy in September after strutting her stuff in a tight-fit outfit during Kyle Richards’ fashion week presentation of her new clothing line. At the time, she was 14 weeks pregnant.

During an interview with Us Weekly magazine, Mellencamp said that her two children, as well as the 10-year-old daughter her husband shares with an ex, Isabella, are “so excited” for their new baby sister.

“They’ve been talking about it for a long time and actually it’s been my son who’s been like, ‘Mom, we need to have another baby,’ and I never wanted to get his hopes up. So when we told him, he was through the roof,” she revealed.

According to Mellencamp, Isabella, Slate, and Cruz are already calling the new baby “their baby” and have been doing their best to come up with the perfect name for the new addition to their family.

Mellencamp and her co-stars are expected to return to Bravo TV sometime next year for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10.