American Model Krystle Lina Stuns In A Revealing White Outfit On Instagram

American model and photographer Krystle Lina recently took to her Instagram page and treated her 1.6 million followers to a new hot picture, one where she showed off her incredible figure in a revealing outfit.

In the snap, the model could be seen standing next to a rock, wearing a glamorous white wrap dress with a plunging neckline. The risqué ensemble not only accentuated the hottie’s slender waist, but it also allowed her to show off an ample amount of cleavage.

Krystle wore her brunette tresses in soft, romantic waves and opted for a full face of makeup, including a rust shade of lipstick, coral-colored blusher, some illuminating eyeshadow and lots of mascara. To keep it simple, yet sexy, the model decided to ditch her accessories.

To strike a pose for the snap, the stunner placed one of her hands on the rock, turned her face to the side and looked away from the camera. Finally, she left her mouth agape to strike a very seductive pose.

According to the geotag, the hot snap was captured at Joshua Tree, California. In the caption, the model jokingly wrote that she left her mouth agape because she saw a slice of pizza. That aside, she also tagged her photographer, Ecce Mujer, for acknowledgement.

Within three hours of going live, the snap has garnered more than 10,000 likes and about 330 comments in which fans and followers showered the hot model with numerous compliments.

Apart from her regular followers, the snap was also liked by many of Krystle’s fellow models and influencers. These included American model Bri Teresi, Chelsea Pereira, Heidi Cortez and Casey Martin, among others.

“Wow babe, you are gorgeous!” one of Krystle’s fans commented on the snap.

“You are stunning. A beauty queen, always,” another one chimed in.

“Good morning, Krystle Lina. Wow, you look absolutely gorgeous. If you don’t mind me saying, happy Saturday and have a beautiful weekend,” a third fan wrote.

Loading...

Meanwhile, a fourth admirer opined that the model’s dress is beautiful.

“Slaying the outfit, as always [heart-eyed emoji]. Beautiful white dress!”

One of her followers also wrote that the model has the most beautiful eyes in the world.

Other fans used words and phrases like “extremely beautiful,” “you are a goddess,” and “absolutely perfect,” to describe Krystle’s beauty.

The remaining fans opted for a more millennial way and used heart, kiss and fire emoji to express their admiration for the Los Angeles native instead of penning long sentences.