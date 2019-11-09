Jax Taylor May Have Just Dissed The New ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast on Twitter, See His Reaction To The Trailer

Taylor seemed to throw shade at the newbies while responding to the 'Vanderpump Rules' Season 8 trailer.

Jax Taylor may not be thrilled with the news of his new Vanderpump Rules co-stars.

On Twitter, after the Season 8 trailer was released by Bravo TV, Taylor reacted to the moments seen between himself and his co-stars before telling his online audience, via The Daily Dish, that he and the returning members of the show have “grown.” He also seemingly threw some shade at the newbies of the series by failing to mention them at all.

“Wow, this is a good trailer, I gotta say… you can definitely tell our original cast has grown. 8 years and counting!!” Taylor tweeted after the eighth season of Vanderpump Rules was officially confirmed. “Love my OG family.”

In his tweet, Taylor mentioned the original cast members of the series twice and said absolutely nothing about the many new personalities joining the show, including Brett Caprioni, Danica Dow, Charli Burnett, Max Boyens, and Dayna Kathan.

As Vanderpump Rules fans may have heard, a number of new cast members were brought to the series over the summer after several members of the show, including Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, Tom Sandoval, Katie Maloney, Ariana Madix, and Kristen Doute relocated from West Hollywood, California, where SUR Restaurant is located, to the Valley, which is about 30 minutes away.

Although Taylor didn’t mention the new cast members in his tweet, he has spoken about the new people before and when he did so, he didn’t hold back with the negative thoughts he was having about the new men and women, slamming them as “thirsty.”

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Taylor spoke to Hollywood Life about the series’ new additions of the show in September, explaining to the outlet that at least some of the new people, most of whom appear to work at SUR Restaurant, seemed to be “naive” and “thirsty.”

Taylor then said that when it comes to the relationships he has with the original cast members of the series, or the “OGs,” he and his friends are always skeptical about new people being brought into their circle.

“We’re very close and we just don’t like people kind of breaking in to our circle, because we just don’t know what their intentions are,” he explained of the Vanderpump Rules crew at the time. “It’s nothing personal against these people, it’s just, we like our group the way it is.”

Vanderpump Rules Season 8 premieres on January 7 at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.