Sarah Hyland Gets Slammed On Instagram For Photo Of Fiancé Wells Adams Grabbing Her Boobs

Several users talked about the importance of consent.

Modern Family star Sarah Hyland is getting pushback from Instagram users after she posted a photo that shows her making a silly face while her boyfriend, Wells Adams, grabs her breasts, Seventeen reports. Another man in the photo can also be seen grabbing another woman’s boobs while she makes a silly face.

If you’ve been to a wedding recently, you’ve likely seen one of those old-timey photo booths. They were popular for decades, until digital photography made them obsolete. But now, like vinyl records, they’re back, and they’re particularly popular at parties — bar mitzvahs, Sweet Sixteens, and wedding receptions, among others.

Sarah, for her part, posted this week on Instagram that she and some pals had been to a wedding — it’s not clear whose — and, not unexpectedly, they came across a photo booth. As people are wont to do when they see those machines, Sarah and some pals posed for a picture. And of course, since it was a fun and festive occasion, they acted silly for the camera.

Unfortunately for Sarah, what was likely meant to be a silly pose with no meaning has ruffled some feathers. That’s because Sarah’s boyfriend, Wells Adams, can be seen with a hand on her breast, while another man in the photo has his hands on another woman’s breasts as well.

It may have come from a place of fun, but many Instagram users aren’t having it. The reason? Because they accuse Sarah of making light of men grabbing women’s breasts, presumably without consent.

“In times of gender balance and women’s rights and respect, we still see pics like this… we are not moving forward with such mentalities,” wrote one user.

Another took exception to Sarah’s use of the word “queens,” writing, “Like queens = like objects? The dissolution of patriarchal gender relations can’t come soon enough.”

Loading...

However, just as many commenters were quick to come to Sarah’s defense, writing such things as, “They’re just having fun!” and “The world has gone crazy!”

Another user got a laugh in at the expression on Wells’ face, writing, “Wells face!???????? like, ‘these are mine and I know it!’ Lol!????”

Sarah, for her part, doesn’t seem to mind the haters’ comments.

Sarah and Wells do love a bit of playful posing for her Instagram feed. Last week, as reported at the time by The Inquisitr, the duo channeled Freddie Mercury and David Bowie for a cute Halloween shoot.