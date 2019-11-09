Bombshell Ana Cheri Leaves Very Little To The Imagination In Strappy Black Lingerie

Ana Cheri brought some serious heat to her Instagram page this week with a sizzling new snap that her fans can’t seem to get enough of.

The new addition to the brunette bombshell’s Instagram feed was shared on Saturday, November 9, and was instantly met with praise from her 12.4 million followers. The camera caught Ana standing in the middle of a large room, staring off in the distance with a sultry gaze. She’s flaunting her famous physique in a racy ensemble from Fashion Nova that her massive following went absolutely wild for.

The 33-year-old certainly had more than a few pulses racing in the itty-bitty lingerie look that left very little to the imagination. Her outfit included a strappy underwire bra that covered only what was necessary, ensuring that the snap would not cross any of Instagram’s nudity guidelines. Nearly every inch of Ana’s chest was left completely bare in the skimpy top, flashing a massive amount of skin and making for a seriously NSFW display that proved impossible to ignore.

On her lower half, Ana sported a pair of matching panties that were only slightly less risque than the top part of her look. The sheer, black number featured a daringly high-cut design that exposed the fitness babe’s killer curves and toned thighs in their entirety. Its thin waistband was pulled high up on her hips, and was adorned with a small lace detail that drew even more attention to her trim waist and chiseled abs — though the area hardly needed any help getting noticed by her fans.

As an extra layer, the Instagram sensation added an oversized, black blazer, though the coverage it provided was minimal. The jacket slunk down Ana’s shoulders and was worn completely unbuttoned and open, putting her sexy, strappy lingerie well on display for her followers to admire.

The beauty also added a stack of thin, gold necklaces and small hoop earrings for just the perfect amount of bling. Her dark tresses were worn down in voluminous waves that spilled over her shoulders. She was also glammed-up with a gorgeous makeup look that included a glossy lip, pink blush, and a thick coat of mascara that made her striking facial features shine.

It wasn’t long before Ana’s fans began heaping praise on her latest social media upload. As of this writing, the steamy snap has earned over 61,000 likes in less than 30 minutes of going live to Instagram — and that number continues to grow by the second. Hundreds had already flocked to the comments section of the post as well, where many left compliments for the model’s jaw-dropping display.

“Pure perfection,” one person wrote, while another said that Ana was “mesmerizing.”

Loading...

“Body goals,” commented a third.

This is hardly the first time that Ana has shown off her impressive figure on social media. Earlier this week, the babe sported a similar lingerie look on her Instagram feed, but on the opposite end of the color spectrum. She wore a strappy white set that did nothing but favors for her flawless silhouette, sending her fans into an absolute frenzy.