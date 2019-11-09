Bethenny Frankel Is Finally Revealing Details About Her New Reality Show After Leaving ‘Housewives’

When Bethenny Frankel left The Real Housewives of New York, she said that she wasn’t done with reality TV. But since making the announcement, the details on her future projects have been slim. Now, the Skinny Girl mogul is revealing that she is working on two new projects – one that she will be in, and one that she is producing.
While talking to Entertainment Tonight, Frankel gave up all the goods on her newest projects, which she says were both her ideas. One sounds like a spin-off similar to when Frankel left Housewives the first time to star in Bethenny Ever After.
“We’re in like, legal paper stage for two shows that I’m partnering with Mark Burnett on — one that I would be in, that would focus on me and a lot of the business aspects of myself and the next stage of my life,” she said.
“And the other one, I’m not in. I’m just producing it,” she said.
The 49-year-old reality star says that she has finally found a place where she feels creatively and personally fulfilled after meeting her production partner Mark Burnett and her boyfriend Paul Bernon.
“They’re my execution, so it’s amazing to be able to take the next step in television. And, Mark Burnett is another level — I’ve met my match! I’ve met my match romantically, and I’ve met my match, creatively, business-wise and [in] television with Mark Burnett.”
Frankel recently appeared on Shark Tank as a “Guest Shark” and she talked about her experience on the show, as well. She said that some of the people involved in the network and production company worried that she wouldn’t be able to keep up with the rest of the cast. Because she was involved in the Housewives, she says, they assumed that she wasn’t to be taken seriously.
But, she said, she informed the producers that she’d been on the cover of Forbes and felt confident she could hold her own.
I wanted to take a moment to write a personal note to you. I am so grateful to you for sticking with me through everything. You started this journey with me in my tiny apartment in my late 30s, wondering what would happen to me. I was broke, single, had no family and no idea what the future held. I had big dreams and I never stopped, but I honestly didn’t know if I would ever get here. You helped me to get here. I would read your letters and messages and grow from your struggles. You would give me your honest opinion about my products and projects and helpful advice about divorce, relationships, motherhood, miscarriages, health, and surviving the death of a loved one and almost my own. You have shared your ideas with me and I have been inspired by and learned from you. I am fortunate to have created a business and career that some people only dream of. I had a beautiful baby girl who is now 9 years old, and she has changed me as a human being. I was able to give back and help people all over the world who have been hit with the worst of unforeseen circumstances, which we will all continue together. GO for it. Whatever it is. Reach for your dreams in life and love and make the impossible happen, because it can happen and it WILL happen. Come from a place of yes and it’s yours for the taking. Thank you so much for your love and support. And stay tuned, you haven’t seen the last of me. There are many amazing things to come. I love you all and am so lucky to have you in my life! PS: New York City is still my playground. . ♥️xo♥️ . B
In August, Frankel announced that she was done with RHONY and was branching out on her own, shocking her castmates, as The Inquistr previously reported. At the time, she said that she wanted to make art that would be supportive of women and told people to chase their dreams like she was chasing hers.
Since then, details about why she left the cast haven’t been revealed, though rumors suggest that she split from Bravo over financial conflicts.