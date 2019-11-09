Kelly Ripa Shares Sweet Instagram Update Congratulating Ryan Seacrest On His Radio Hall Of Fame Induction

Kelly Ripa took to Instagram today to share a post congratulating her Live with Kelly and Ryan co-star, Ryan Seacrest, on his induction into the Radio Hall of Fame.

Kelly treated her 2.5 million followers to an inside peek at the awards celebration with a quadruple Instagram update. In the first snap, Kelly shared an adorable shot of Ryan and his girlfriend, Shayna Taylor, as they sat at the table for the induction ceremony and celebration. Ryan looked classically handsome in a crisp white shirt, black tie, and black suit jacket. His partner Shayna had her blond locks down in a flawless blowout and rocked a sparkling red short-sleeved dress. The duo leaned close to one another for the picture and were both beaming.

For the second and third snaps of her update, Kelly shared pictures of Ryan actually on stage, talking into the microphone as he accepted his award. Given the perspective of the snaps, it seems that Kelly was in the audience herself for the ceremony and celebration. Late night show host Jimmy Fallon was the one who presented the award to Ryan, as he was pictured in the third shot that Kelly shared with a trophy tucked under his arm.

She finished off her update with a stunning shot of the Radio Hall of Fame sign, illuminated in a crisp white.

Kelly paired the pictures with a heartfelt caption in which she congratulated Ryan while also singing his praises for all his other strengths, calling him “a total package.”

Kelly’s fans loved the sweet congratulatory post, and it received over 12,300 likes within just 20 minutes, including a like from actress and dancer Jenna Dewan. Many of Kelly’s followers shared their love for Ryan in the comments section of the post.

“Ryan is so unbelievably liked! So humble & kind,” one fan said.

Loading...

“He is the best and so are you… what a dynamic duo – you bring out the very best in each other!” another fan added.

A third follower echoed the sentiment that Kelly expressed in her caption, and said “you have such a huge heart, @ryanseacrest. You are talented to boot and just the whole package!”

“So well deserved!!!” a fourth user added.

In addition to supporting her co-host on his big day, it seems that Kelly recently made some time to hang out with a group of friends as well. As The Inquisitr reported, the blond was pictured in a snap with several pals captioned “NY nights” in which she was enjoying some wine.