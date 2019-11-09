Kelly Rowland Flaunts Insane Curves In Pale Pink Bodysuit

Singer Kelly Rowland showed off her insane body for her 9.3 million Instagram followers as she shared yet another piece from her collaboration line with Kate Hudson’s athletic-wear brand Fabletics.

In the simple snap, Kelly posed in front of a neutral backdrop that had one column and several large panels. Her hair was pulled away from her face in braids, which allowed her stunning bone structure to shine. She gazed off into the distance and the light illuminated her cheekbones for a truly stunning snap.

For the picture, Kelly rocked a pale pink bodysuit that clung to every inch of her curves. The piece had long sleeves that went halfway down the singer’s hands for a full coverage look. The neckline was high, so no cleavage was visible, but the bodysuit had several details that accentuated her curves. There was seaming along the bottom of the bust, as well as two curved seams down the abdomen that drew attention to her hourglass physique.

The suit had high-cut sides that stretched up over her hips, flaunting her toned and curvaceous legs. Kelly gripped the column behind her with her hands and posed in a way that emphasized her curves and put the bodysuit on full display.

She added an inspirational caption to the post, making sure to include a hashtag that let her followers know the piece was from her Kelly X Fabletics collaboration line.

Kelly’s followers couldn’t get enough of the sizzling snap. The post quickly racked up over 82,500 likes within just 17 hours. Former Fifth Harmony member and current solo artist Normani even gave the former Destiny’s Child singer a like on the post.

Many of Kelly’s fans took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the look.

“I love this piece,” one fan said.

Another follower couldn’t handle Kelly’s toned physique, and told her in the comments section that she was “body goals!!!”

A third user referenced Kelly’s music career and was eagerly anticipating any new releases.

“Kelly Rowland I love you and can’t wait for some new music to drop. 2020 ya year lets get it.”

A fourth fan told Kelly that she was “looking beautiful as always.”

Kelly has been sharing plenty of looks from her Fabletics collaboration with her eager Instagram followers over the past few months. Back in September, she shared a snap in which she rocked a skintight deep purple crop top and legging combination that had her followers drooling.