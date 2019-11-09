Rihanna Turns Up The Heat In Fiery Red Crop Top And Leggings On Instagram

Rihanna recently turned up the heat on the Instagram page for her lingerie brand, Savage x Fenty. In the photo, the pop superstar is rocking a red crop top and leggings from Savage’s Christmas VIP boxes. The photo is set in a room with silver confetti strewn all over the floor. The “Work” singer is lying on the ground barefoot and sending a coy stare at the camera as she holds silver balloons up to her face. She’s wearing her hair up in a messy bun secured by what looks like a sparkly ribbon.

The photo has amassed close to 55,000 likes and more than 200 comments since the day it was posted. In the comments, some fans expressed excitement about the clothing, but many gushed over Rihanna’s physical attractiveness.

One fan seems to have been unprepared to take in all of the singer’s beauty before seeing the photo.

“Oh Lord, I wasn’t ready,” they wrote.

Others were more direct with their compliments.

“She’s just so pretty,” another added.

“Omg she’s so cute, yet so sexy,” a third Instagram user commented.

And a fourth fan got a little more creative in their praise.

“Just wanna take a nap on her booty,” they said.

This photo isn’t the first one on Savage x Fenty’s page in which she’s wearing this outfit. There are two previous ones where she’s also on the floor and surrounded by confetti and balloons.

Besides popping up on the Savage x Fenty page regularly, Rihanna also promotes the lingerie on her personal page that currently boasts 76.7 million followers. As The Inquisitr noted, she recently shared a post about the brand’s Christmas offer with a photo of herself wearing a bra-and-panty set with sheer stockings. While the color scheme for the aforementioned post on Savage x Fenty’s page is mostly red and silver, Rihanna opted for more golden tones in the photo on her page. She’s also wearing more jewelry and a pair of black pointy-toe stiletto heels.

The stunning image currently has 3.6 million likes and more than 22,000 comments.

On September 7, she also posted a photo of herself wearing a black slip from Savage x Fenty to promote a collaboration between the brand and the Clara Lionel Foundation, a philanthropic organization that Rihanna started in 2012. In the caption of the post, she announced that items bought from the collection will benefit the foundation. The post has been liked over 6 million times and more than 66,000 people have commented on it.

It’s clear that when Rihanna wears Savage x Fenty, millions of people pay attention. But, as Buzzfeed notes, the brand has also received lots of acclaim for filling their campaigns and fashion shows with a diverse array of models, many of whom have body types and backgrounds that differ from hers.

“I have a unique opportunity to change things,” Rihanna said to Entertainment Tonight right before Savage x Fenty’s show during New York Fashion Week. “That consumer is one that’s been neglected before and I’m not gonna let that happen here.”