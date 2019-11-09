Tracee Ellis Ross Shares Throwback Snap Of ‘Skinny Minnie Tracee In Her Early 20s’

Actress Tracee Ellis Ross, who is the daughter of music superstar Diana Ross, decided to surprise her 7.2 million Instagram followers with a throwback snap from about two decades ago in an Instagram update.

In the shot, Tracee rocked a simple deep red tank that clung to her svelte physique and showed off her toned shoulders. She paired the tank with khaki pants that were slightly high-waisted, and had a crisp pleat along the front. The pants were more of a business chic look, but had a ton of attitude when paired with the simple tank. The hem of the pants obscured most of her footwear, but she appeared to be rocking heels to add a few extra inches to her height.

The accessories were kept simple in the shot, with Tracee sporting a statement ring on one hand and a pair of earrings barely visible. Her hair was voluminous and styled with her natural texture. She gazed down, and the camera captured her stunning face as she worked her angles.

The backdrop of the photo was super basic, with Tracee posing in front of a stark white wall while standing on some worn wooden floors. The simplicity of the background allowed her beauty to shine in the shot.

In the caption of the post, Tracee gave her followers a bit of context. She shared the location in New York that she believed the photo to have been taken at, and also spilled that she actually owned the shirt she was rocking in the shot for decades afterwards.

The actress referred to herself in the snap as “skinny minnie Tracee in her early 20s,” and her followers couldn’t get enough of the sizzling throwback snap. The post received over 80,900 likes within just one day, including a like from actress and America’s Got Talent judge Gabrielle Union.

One follower couldn’t get over Tracee’s beauty, and told her so in the comments section.

“I can’t believe how absolutely stunning you’ve been your entire life. A woman,” the fan said.

“The fact that you were able to make that top last for so long is truly remarkable,” another follower commented.

One fan simply said “slay Miss Tracee.”

One follower actually recalled the exact piece that the throwback photo appeared in, and shared her experience in the comments section.

“I remember this piece they did about you and your closet/style. You’ve been on my radar ever since!”

The bombshell looks just as stunning today as she did all those years ago. Recently, she surprised her Instagram followers by sharing several bikini snaps in honor of her 47th birthday.