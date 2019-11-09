The ‘E! People’s Choice Awards’: How To Watch, Who’s Nominated

The E! People’s Choice Awards, unique to other awards ceremonies where the top winners in the lead categories of film, television, music, and social media are voted on by fans, will honor some of the most-loved performers in the entertainment industry during its annual show, airing Sunday.
Some of the more notable celebrities who have been nominated in top categories are Robert Downey, Jr., Sophie Turner, Jennifer Aniston, Halle Berry, Beyonce, The Jonas Brothers, and Billie Eilish.
E! News on Twitter will also host E! Stream the Red Carpet, beginning at 5:45 p.m. EST, where your fave E! personalities will be discussing all things related to the big awards show.
The E! People’s Choice Awards pre-show will begin at 7 p.m. EST when co-hosts Giuliana Rancic and Jason Kennedy kick off E!’s Live From the Red Carpet.
The official show will kick off at 9 p.m. EST on E! Entertainment Television.
Some of the 43 categories that will be honored are listed below.
THE MOVIE OF 2019
Avengers: Endgame
Toy Story 4
Captain Marvel
Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
The Lion King
John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum
Us
Spider-Man: Far From Home
THE COMEDY MOVIE OF 2019
The Upside
Yesterday
The Hustle
Men in Black: International
Long Shot
Little
Good Boys
Murder Mystery
THE ACTION MOVIE OF 2019
Avengers: Endgame
Spider-Man: Far From Home
Captain Marvel
John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum
Shazam!
Godzilla: King of the Monsters
Dark Phoenix
Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
THE DRAMA MOVIE OF 2019
Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood
Rocketman
Five Feet Apart
Glass
Us
Triple Frontier
After
Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile
THE MALE MOVIE STAR OF 2019
Robert Downey Jr., Avengers: Endgame
Chris Hemsworth, Avengers: Endgame
Tom Holland, Spider-Man: Far From Home
Will Smith, Aladdin
Keanu Reeves, John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum
Samuel L. Jackson, Captain Marvel
Dwayne Johnson, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
Adam Sandler, Murder Mystery
THE FEMALE MOVIE STAR OF 2019
Millie Bobby Brown, Godzilla: King of the Monsters
Scarlett Johansson, Avengers: Endgame
Zendaya, Spider-Man: Far From Home
Sophie Turner, Dark Phoenix
Jennifer Aniston, Murder Mystery
Brie Larson, Captain Marvel
Lupita Nyong’o, Us
Tessa Thompson, Men in Black: International
THE DRAMA MOVIE STAR OF 2019
Taron Egerton, Rocketman
Cole Sprouse, Five Feet Apart
Zac Efron, Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile
Lupita Nyong’o, Us
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood
Sarah Paulson, Glass
Samuel L. Jackson, Glass
THE COMEDY MOVIE STAR OF 2019
Ali Wong, Always Be My Maybe
Kevin Hart, The Upside
Rebel Wilson, Isn’t It Romantic
Adam Sandler, Murder Mystery
Liam Hemsworth, Isn’t It Romantic
Dwayne Johnson, Fighting With My Family
Mindy Kaling, Late Night
Noah Centineo, The Perfect Date
THE ACTION MOVIE STAR OF 2019
Robert Downey Jr., Avengers: Endgame
Chris Evans, Avengers: Endgame
Tom Holland, Spider-Man: Far From Home
Halle Berry, John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum
Keanu Reeves, John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum
Sophie Turner, Dark Phoenix
Brie Larson, Captain Marvel
Dwayne Johnson, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
THE TV SHOW OF 2019
Game of Thrones
WWE Raw
Stranger Things
The Walking Dead
The Big Bang Theory
Riverdale
This Is Us
Grey’s Anatomy
THE DRAMA SHOW OF 2019
Grey’s Anatomy
This Is Us
Chicago P.D.
Game of Thrones
Stranger Things
Big Little Lies
Riverdale
The Walking Dead
THE COMEDY SHOW OF 2019
The Big Bang Theory
Saturday Night Live
Modern Family
The Good Place
Grown-ish
Veep
Orange Is the New Black
Schitt’s Creek
THE REALITY SHOW OF 2019
Keeping Up with the Kardashians
Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta
The Real Housewives of Atlanta
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
Queer Eye
Bachelor in Paradise
Vanderpump Rules
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
THE COMPETITION SHOW OF 2019
American Idol
RuPaul’s Drag Race
America’s Got Talent
The Masked Singer
The Bachelor
The Voice
The Bachelorette
The Challenge: War of the Worlds
THE MALE TV STAR OF 2019
Kit Harington, Game of Thrones
Cole Sprouse, Riverdale
Norman Reedus, The Walking Dead
Finn Wolfhard, Stranger Things
Jim Parsons, The Big Bang Theory
Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
KJ Apa, Riverdale
THE FEMALE TV STAR OF 2019
Mandy Moore, This Is Us
Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things
Sophie Turner, Game of Thrones
Danai Gurira, The Walking Dead
Camila Mendes, Riverdale
Lili Reinhart, Riverdale
Maisie Williams, Game of Thrones
Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies
THE DRAMA TV STAR OF 2019
Zendaya, Euphoria
Norman Reedus, The Walking Dead
Sophie Turner, Game of Thrones
Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things
Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies
Maisie Williams, Game of Thrones
Lili Reinhart, Riverdale
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
THE COMEDY TV STAR OF 2019
Leslie Jones, Saturday Night Live
Kristen Bell, The Good Place
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
Tiffany Haddish, The Last O.G.
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
Jameela Jamil, The Good Place
Yara Shahidi, Grown-ish
Jim Parsons, The Big Bang Theory
THE DAYTIME TALK SHOW OF 2019
Red Table Talk
The Ellen DeGeneres Show
The Wendy Williams Show
Live with Kelly and Ryan
TODAY
Good Morning America
The Real
THE NIGHTTIME TALK SHOW OF 2019
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
The Late Late Show with James Corden
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen
THE REALITY STAR OF 2019
Khloé Kardashian, Keeping Up with the Kardashians
Kyle Richards, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
Lisa Vanderpump, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
NeNe Leakes, The Real Housewives of Atlanta
Jonathan Van Ness, Queer Eye
Kandi Burruss, The Real Housewives of Atlanta
Kylie Jenner, Keeping Up with the Kardashians
Antoni Porowski, Queer Eye
THE BINGEWORTHY SHOW OF 2019
Game of Thrones
Orange Is the New Black
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
The Umbrella Academy
Queer Eye
Outlander
13 Reasons Why
Stranger Things
THE MALE MUSIC ARTIST OF 2019
Shawn Mendes
Post Malone
Ed Sheeran
Drake
Travis Scott
Khalid
Lil Nas X
Bad Bunny
THE FEMALE MUSIC ARTIST OF 2019
Ariana Grande
Taylor Swift
Cardi B
Halsey
Billie Eilish
Miley Cyrus
Camila Cabello
P!nk
THE MUSIC GROUP OF 2019
Jonas Brothers
BTS
5 Seconds Of Summer
Panic! At The Disco
CNCO
Imagine Dragons
The Chainsmokers
BLACKPINK
THE SONG OF 2019
Jonas Brothers, “Sucker”
Ariana Grande, “7 Rings”
Lil Nas X, “Old Town Road”
Khalid, “Talk”
Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber, “I Don’t Care”
Sam Smith, Normani, “Dancing with a Stranger”
Billie Eilish, “Bad Guy”
Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, “Señorita”
THE ALBUM OF 2019
Ariana Grande, Thank U, Next
Khalid, Free Spirit
Billie Eilish, WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?
Lizzo, Cuz I Love You
Jonas Brothers, Happiness Begins
Ed Sheeran, No.6 Collaborations Project
Juice Wrld, Death Race for Love
Taylor Swift, Lover
THE COUNTRY ARTIST OF 2019
Luke Combs
Blake Shelton
Carrie Underwood
Luke Bryan
Thomas Rhett
Kane Brown
Kelsea Ballerini
Maren Morris
Delivered To Your INBOX