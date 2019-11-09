Jessa Duggar’s Husband, Ben Seewald, Speaks Out Against Donald Trump’s Spiritual Adviser Paula White

Ben is asking Christians to pray that the president has a change of heart.

Jessa Duggar’s husband, Ben Seewald, recently took to Twitter to express his dismay over one of President Donald Trump’s latest hiring decisions. Ben let his followers know that he’s unhappy that Florida televangelist Paula White has the president’s ear.

Jessa and her sisters almost never get political on social media, but some male members of their family occasionally do. Ben did exactly that on Wednesday when he weighed in on Trump’s recent decision to hire Paula White to advise his administration’s Faith and Opportunity Initiative. White had previously served as the president’s longtime spiritual adviser.

“Christians, we need to pray that the president would stop listening to the false teaching of Paula White and others,” Ben tweeted. “The pro$perity go$pel is not the true gospel.”

The prosperity gospel teaches that financial wealth is directly tied to the Christian faith. Practitioners believe that, the more faithful they are, the more wealth they will receive. White and other preachers like her sometimes use this belief system to encourage their congregations to donate large amounts of money to their ministries. In a NowThis video, White tells viewers that they need to send in checks in amounts from $3,500 to $100,000 or else they’ll “never see sustainment” and their dreams “will die.”

White has amassed a great deal of wealth over the years. She owns a private jet and she purchased a $3.5 million condo in Trump tower. However, while she may be financially successful, White has become a divisive figure in the Christian community. Her teachings came under further scrutiny when her ministry was investigated by the Senate Finance Committee for misusing donations in 2007.

Some of Ben’s Twitter followers responded to his criticism of White by letting him know that they share his belief that it’s worrisome that someone like her has the power to potentially influence the president’s faith-related decisions.

“Thank you so much Ben! As a Christian I have been waiting on celebrities like you to come out and speak the truth about heretics,” wrote one of his Twitter followers.

“Ben! I’m so happy you called her out! Good job. Prosperity Preachers are the worst,” another remarked.

However, a few of his followers were unhappy with him for criticizing Trump.

“How about we start being thankful that Trump is trying to keep GOD in this country. This country that has fallen into a moral hole. If we want to bring back the preaching of the real gospel we need to vote for those (Republicans) trying to protect our rights to preach it!” read another response to the Duggar husband’s tweet.

One of Ben’s followers also accused him of engaging in a form of prosperity gospel himself by profiting from his appearances on the TLC reality series Counting On with his family and calling it ministry.

During his exchanges with his Twitter followers, Ben reiterated that he did not vote for Trump in the 2016 presidential election. However, some of his in-laws have made it clear that they support the president. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jessa’s younger brother Justin used a lawnmower to write the words “Trump 2020” on his family’s lawn.