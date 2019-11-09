Spoilers For ‘General Hospital’: Jax Considers His Options Regarding Nikolas

General Hospital spoilers for the week of November 11 suggest that Jasper Jax may decide that the deal offered by Nikolas Cassadine isn’t worth the trouble it is causing. The two men initially had similar end goals in trying to find the codicil they believe that Mikkos Cassadine created. However, other people Jax loves are getting pulled into this messy situation and Nikolas may find he ends up with one less ally soon.

Nikolas has been working with Jax and Hayden Barnes for quite some time now. However, Cassadine is now in Port Charles and is camping out at Jax’s home. As viewers have seen, the situation is getting more complicated by the day.

According to the new issue of Soap Opera Digest, Jax will be increasingly worried about the tactics Nikolas is employing in his quest to take down Valentin Cassadine. It seems that this may lead to a shift in strategies soon.

As viewers saw during Friday’s show, Cassandra Pierce escaped both from Pentonville and from Nikolas and she has set her sights on taking Charlotte Cassadine away from Kelly’s Diner. It seems likely that Jax will make the connections from Charlotte to Cassandra to Nikolas fairly quickly, and considering his soft spot for Nina Reeves, Jax will surely be rattled by this new development.

In addition, General Hospital spoilers detail that Jason Morgan will soon pop up at Jax’s place to talk. These two men don’t interact all that often, but it seems that Jason will want to urge Jax to put Josslyn Jacks and Carly Corinthos first right now as they both need him. Apparently, this essentially becomes the straw that breaks the camel’s back.

Josslyn has her sights set on Jax's new beach house. Is he ready for her to live with him on a regular basis?

Tune into an all-new #GH – STARTING NOW on ABC! @IngoRademacher pic.twitter.com/7OcToUPpYe — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) November 7, 2019

Jax is becoming increasingly frustrated by the number of people he cares about who are hearing numerous lies from him. Josslyn, Carly, Laura Spencer Collins, Nina, and even Ava Jerome are not hearing the truth from him and he doesn’t like that.

In addition, Spencer Cassadine still doesn’t know his father is alive and Jax cares deeply for Spencer. General Hospital spoilers tease that Carly showing up at his door soon may be the turning point.

Laura has no idea what she might find on the other side of Jax's door. Is Nikolas ready to reunite with his mother?

An all-new #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! @marcuscoloma pic.twitter.com/Qk95R3U57A — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) November 6, 2019

SheKnows Soaps indicates that these key scenes involving Carly and Jax come early during the week of November 11. General Hospital spoilers hint that Jax will have to make a quick, decisive decision and it sounds as if he may fill Carly in, but ask her to keep it to herself.

General Hospital spoilers have suggested that key information about that Cassadine codicil will emerge soon and it’ll have a significant impact on many in Port Charles. It sounds as if there are juicy twists and turns coming and fans are curious to see where things head next.