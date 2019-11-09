Cindy Crawford Shares Throwback Shot From Her ’80s Supermodel Days

Supermodel Cindy Crawford surprised her 4.4 million Instagram followers by sharing a flashback Friday snap from a Vogue photoshoot back in the ’80s.

In the shot, Cindy posed beside a car rocking an oversized red leather jacket. The coat had a wide belt at the waist to emphasize Cindy’s hourglass physique, and to showcase her svelte body under the voluminous jacket. A black cowl was wrapped around Cindy’s neck, and she appeared to have some type of winter hat with feathers as well. Cindy’s hair was pulled back and her face looked stunning, with her lush lips covered in a reddish-brown hue.

The jacket was paired with a form-fitting black leather skirt, and she also had semi-sheer black tights on. One of her hands was propped on the hood of the car, and she held a pair of sunglasses in that hand as well.

It was obvious that Vogue didn’t overlook a single detail in the shot, as even the car had a Vogue plate on the front. Cindy gazed off into the distance in the shot, looking like a total professional, while a glam squad circled around her to tend to little details. Two individuals crouched down to attend to Cindy’s footwear and legs, while another lingered beside her with a comb in his hand, prepared to fix any stray locks of hair. Cindy clarified with the geotag that the snap was taken in New York City.

The squad that helped to attend to any details that may have gone wrong with Cindy’s look were all dressed in neutral shades of white, black and beige, which made Cindy pop even more in the shot. From her placement in the frame to the bright hues she rocked, she was clearly the focal point of the picture.

Her followers couldn’t get enough of the flashback to her supermodel days, and the post received over 53,600 likes within just 22 hours, including a like from model Karlie Kloss.

Many of her fans took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the snap, including a few celebrities.

Actress Kate Hudson chimed in, and commented, “this is the best!!!” with a heart emoji.

Actress and writer Lena Dunham also couldn’t help but comment on the post, and simply said, “Classic!”

“This is absolutely great!! keep bringing us amazing content,” one fan said.

“What a mood,” another fan added.

Cindy has passed on her skill at modelling to her daughter, Kaia Gerber, who is making her own mark on the scene. The mother-daughter duo even attend events together from time to time, and recently stunned at a charity gala in Beverly Hills, as The Inquisitr reported.