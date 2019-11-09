Dolly Castro Highlights Her Hourglass Figure While Wearing A Very Revealing Pink Satin Dress

Dolly Castro put her hourglass figure on full display in a plunging pink dress for her latest Instagram update on Friday night.

In the racy photo, Dolly is seen looking off to the side of the camera as she stood in a hallway lined with artwork wearing a baby pink satin dress with a puffy collar embellishment and a very low cut neckline.

The model showcased her massive cleavage in the dress, which also boasted a corseted mid-section to flaunt Dolly’s tiny waist. Her curvy hips and long, lean legs were also revealed in the skimpy dress, made by the brand Oh Polly.

Dolly looked like a total bombshell in the snap. She wore her long, light-brown hair parted in the center and styled in soft waves that fell down her back.

She also rocked a full face of makeup for the photo, which included defined brows, long lashes, black eyeliner, and a soft pink eye shadow. Dolly added to her glam look with some pink blush on her cheeks, a shimmering glow on her face, and a light pink gloss on her full lips.

The model opted to accessorize the dress with a stunning pink and gold necklace and some gold bangle bracelets on her wrist. She also donned her large wedding ring on her finger and a fitness tracker with a band that matched the satin gown.

Dolly’s more than 6 million followers seemingly couldn’t get enough of the photo and made short work of showing their love for the shot, which clocked over 31,000 likes and more than 440 comments in the first 11 hours after it was posted.

“Always looking so pretty!!!” one of Dolly’s Instagram followers wrote in the comments section.

“Look at all that bling bling,” another fan stated.

“Wow beautiful outfit. Looking so beautiful as always,” a third comment read.

“No one can touch you, the gorgeous world is too small for your beauty,” a fourth person gushed.

Sporting skimpy dresses is nothing new for Dolly, who is known for highlighting her curvaceous figure on social media. The Inquisitr reported that just last week the model stunned in a black dress with sheer sleeves and see-through lace detailing in the mid-section that showed some hints of skin.

Dolly accessorized that look with some thick gold chains and a bracelet on her wrist. That post was also popular among her fans, earning over 37,000 likes and nearly 600 comments to date.