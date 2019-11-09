‘The Walking Dead’ Spoilers: Negan Bows To Alpha In Season 10 Episode 6

On this Sunday’s upcoming episode of AMC’s The Walking Dead, Negan, played by Jeffrey Dean Morgan, will bow to his captor Alpha, played by Samantha Morton.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the sixth episode of the 10th season of The Walking Dead is titled “Bonds,” and it will be the first time viewers will witness Negan fully interacting with Alpha, Beta (played by Ryan Hurst), and the rest of the Whisperers after escaping his jail cell in Alexandria and being captured. In the upcoming episode, Negan is seen walking blindfolded with a small group of Whisperers, including Beta.

“For the last eight years, I have been locked up by your enemy,” he says to Beta. “So you take me to your leader and I will spill every god damn secret I know.”

Negan’s willingness to share the secrets of his former captors was enough to persuade Beta to spare his life for the moment. The group then continues on the path, making their way back to their camp, where Alpha awaits. Upon arrival, Beta informs Alpha that Negan shouldn’t be trusted. Alpha instructs Beta to take Negan out into the woods to test him. She said if he failed the testing, she would kill him herself. But despite Alpha’s certainty, Beta insists that Negan is a threat to their group and insists Alpha reconsiders her decision.

After an intense moment of staring, Alpha asks Beta if he’s willing to challenge her for the position of leader, but instead, he falls to his knees to show his loyalty. At the end of the conversation, he walks over to Negan and they begin the test. Beta starts by asking Negan to dig a hole before showing him how to remove the skin from dead walkers.

The scene is accompanied by a cheerful musical selection, and Hurst said this is “just the beginning” of a unique rivalry between Negan and Beta, according to a report from Comic Book.

“Negan and Beta, same sense of style, leather. There’s something to be said to their sense of style,” Hurst said. “I think Beta gravitates towards the bada**es of the bada**es. ‘There can only be one!’ This one is something else. It’s just the beginning of seeing these forces of nature sort of meet and see what pops out of it.”

Hurst went on to say that this episode is one of the funniest episodes of The Walking Dead this season but assures viewers there’s still plenty of bloodshed happening throughout.

By the end of the episode, Negan completes his final challenge and returns to the camp, where he takes a knee in front of his new leader. Of course, this could all be an extravagant ploy to gain Alpha’s trust, but fans of the series will just have to keep watching to find out.

Season 10 of AMC’s The Walking Dead continues on November 10.