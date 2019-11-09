Australian Bombshell Tarsha Whitmore Sizzles In White Lingerie

Australian bombshell Tarsha Whitmore recently stunned her 624,000 Instagram followers by sharing a double Instagram update in which she rocked scandalous white lingerie.

The beauty from Australia wore a look by Gooseberry Intimates, a brand that she has worn before. In the first snap, Tarsha’s hands were covering some of the white bra, but plenty of delicate details were still visible. The bra had lace all over the cup and also had scalloped lace detailing along the bottom band. It dipped low in the front, and the crisp white shade looked stunning against Tarsha’s bronzed skin.

The bottoms likewise had a lace panel in the middle, which added a hint of allure to the already scandalous lingerie look. The bottoms were a high-cut style that stretched over Tarsha’s curvaceous hips and elongated her legs. Her toned stomach was on display in the look and the silver glint of a belly button ring was also visible.

In the snap, Tarsha perched on a gray chair with a small cup of coffee in her hands. Her brunette locks tumbled down in voluminous curls, and she rocked a soft pink shade on her slightly parted lips. Behind her, a lamp was visible, as well as a statement wall covered with patterned wallpaper. Tarsha gazed off into the distance in the snap and looked absolutely stunning.

In the second snap in the series, Tarsha stayed in the exact same position, but she raised her cup slightly so it was closer to her face. She continued gazing off into the distance and rested one hand on her shin as she posed for the camera. With her hands moved away from her torso, a tantalizing hint of cleavage was visible.

Tarsha looked smoking hot in the shots, but she decided to get real with her followers in the caption. She revealed the fact that the cup she was posing with actually didn’t have any liquid in it, as well as some tidbits about her beauty that many fans likely wouldn’t have even noticed.

Her followers absolutely loved the post, and it received over 13,100 likes within just three hours.

“Can you stop being so perfect,” one follower asked.

“Gorgeous body super sexy,” another fan added.

A third user called Tarsha “absolutely stunning.”

The Australian bombshell frequently shares snaps of herself in skimpy lingerie. Just a few days ago, she opted to share a sizzling snap of herself in bright pink lingerie, posing in a bathroom and flaunting her curves.