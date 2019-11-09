‘Wheel Of Fortune’ Host Pat Sajak Recovering From Emergency Surgery

Wheel Of Fortune host Pat Sajak is recovering from emergency surgery for a blocked intestine, as reported by Deadline.

Taping for the Thursday, November 7 episode of the series, which is in its 37th season in syndication, was canceled. The Friday show continued filming as scheduled, with Vanna White temporarily stepping into the role of host.

Deadline reported that Pat, 73, is expected to make a full recovery and that he is looking forward to getting back to work. It has not yet been determined how long Pat will be recovering and when he will be able to return to the show’s set for filming.

Wheel of Fortune updated viewers on the current state of Pat’s health on its social media pages, including a sweet message for its host in a way unique to the series. It also provided an update on when Pat will return to his role on Wheel of Fortune.

Fans also added their own well-wishes and comments hoping their beloved television personality has a speedy recovery.

“Get well soon Pat! Can’t wait to see you again along with Vanna!” remarked one Instagram user.

Another fan commented, “Sending well wishes Mr. Sajak! Vanna’s holding it down!”

“Oh no!!! You got this Mr. Sajak!” a third fan exclaimed.

“Get well soon Pat (also dude note: I’m kinda excited to see Vanna host!),” a fourth follower wrote.

The show also posted a photo sequence featuring Vanna as host of the series, alongside what appeared to be her special guests — Disney characters Pluto, Donald Duck, and Goofy. The episodes with Vanna as host will air in December.

Loading...

Vanna and Pat have been hosting the syndicated version of Wheel of Fortune since its inception in 1982.

Wheel of Fortune has won 7 Emmy Awards and has awarded more than $250 million in cash and prizes to its contestants. It boasts over 26 million viewers per week and claims the title of America’s Game. The show taped its 7,000th episode in May of last year and over 10,000 people audition each year for the chance to appear on the show.

Closer Weekly interviewed Vanna in February of this year about the bond she and Pat have on- and off-camera. The letter-turner remarked that the two are truly “best friends.”

Vanna resides in Los Angeles with boyfriend John Donaldson and Pat, in Maryland with his family: wife Lesly Sajak and their two children, son Patrick, 29, and daughter Maggie, 25.

Wheel of Fortune airs weekday evenings in syndication.