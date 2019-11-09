Texas Cutie Hope Beel Bares Her Booty In Soaking Wet Bikini In The Ocean

Hope Beel was back in a bikini for her latest Instagram photo on Friday night. The Texas native looked stunning as she rocked her soaking wet two-piece in Tulum, Quintana Roo, Mexico.

In the sexy snapshot, Hope sported a colorful bikini top with a chain strap and a pair of skimpy orange bottoms. The model had her back turned to the camera and flashed her curvy booty, lean legs, toned arms, and muscular back for the picture, as she looked over her shoulder with a sultry stare on her face.

Hope’s long, dark hair was parted in the center and styled in damp waves that fell all around her shoulders and brushed over her back as she waded thigh-deep into the ocean.

The social media fan favorite rocked a full face of makeup for the shot, an application which included defined eyebrows, long lashes, and a bronzed glow. She added to her glam look with pink blush and nude lips.

In the background of the photo, some green foliage as well as the shore can be seen behind Hope. In the caption, the model told her fans that she would be back on the beach in just one week.

Hope’s more than 1 million followers appeared to approve of her racy bikini snap, and opted to click the like button nearly 15,000 times while leaving 150 comments in the first nine hours after the photo was uploaded.

“Every inch of your body is perfect,” one of Hope’s Instagram followers wrote in the comments section of the post.

“Headed to Riviera Maya. Enjoy the beach. You look great on it!” another adoring fan gushed.

“She is so perfect with this physique,” a third comment read.

“They say that if there is light in the soul there will be beauty in the person that is why I think you have a sun inside you and that makes it so beautiful. Have a nice weekend,” a fourth person wrote.

The photo marked the first bikini shot that Hope had posted in nearly a week. The Inquisitr previously reported that she recently shared a snap of herself rocking a high-waisted black two-piece with a gold buckle in the front.

Hope Beel accessorized that bikini with thick chains around her neck as she wore her hair in cascading locks that rolled over her shoulders. She also rocked a bronzed tan, likely from her time at the beach. The photo has earned over 19,000 likes and more than 230 comments to date for the brunette bombshell.