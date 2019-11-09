‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Comings & Goings: Alley Mills & Adain Bradley Bumped To Recurring Status

Alley Mills and Adain Bradley have both been taken off contract on The Bold and the Beautiful. The comings and goings announcement comes as a shock to fans of the soap opera since both of the actors deliver stellar work, and have become a beloved part of the family.

Mills plays the much-loved character of Pamela Douglas. She first made her appearance in 2006 as sister to the formidable late Stephanie Forrester (Susan Flannery). Although Pam was initially a rather erratic character who was mentally unstable, the character evolved into a funny, likeable person. The B&B writers rightly used her to bring some comedic relief into the soap, and she will always be known for her lemon bars.

She Knows Soaps report that Mills’ character will still be seen from time-to-time. Although she is no longer on contract, her status has been changed to recurring. Perhaps she may even still be around for Thanksgiving, since fans always look forward to her holiday shenanigans at that time of the year.

Lately, Pam’s appearances on the show have been rather sporadic. Her last major storyline involved witnessing Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) fight with Emma Barber (Nia Sioux). However, now and then, viewers see her comedic exchanges with visitors to the office as well as her longtime boyfriend, Charlie Webber (Dick Christie). Currently, Charlie and Jake Maclaine (Todd McKee) are responsible for the vat of hydrofluoric acid at Forrester Creations.

On the personal front, Mills is married to Hollywood vet, Orson Bean. The 68-year-old is said to be looking forward to spending some more time with her actor husband and grandchildren.

Adain Bradley was also bumped to recurring status, per She Knows Soaps. He played the character of Xander Avant, a cousin to Maya Avant (Karla Mosley). Xander played one of the key roles in the Beth Spencer (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson) storyline and delivered heart-wrenching performances as he begged Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes), Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden), and Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) to come forward with the truth. Xander then left L.A. as he could no longer live with himself. He briefly appeared again after the truth about Hope Logan’s (Annika Noelle) baby had been revealed.

A few months ago, Bradley caused some consternation when he shared that he did not have a job. The young actor later amended his post and clarified that he had not been fired from The Bold and the Beautiful. At the time, he said, “Xander will return.”

Adain has been busy with other projects, according to his IMDb page. He plays the role of Trent in Butter, a film starring Mira Sorvino. And he also plays the role of Darius Clemons in a new adaptation of Wrong Turn.