Devon Windsor & Lorena Rae Stun In White Bikinis At The Beach

The Victoria's Secret models are showing off their insane bodies in skimpy bikinis.

Devon Windsor and Lorena Rae proved that Victoria’s Secret models who hit the beach together, stay together. In a stunning new shot Devon posted to her Instagram account this week, the twosome could be seen as they soaked up the sun and matched one another in skimpy white bikinis taken from Devon’s own swimwear line, Devon Windsor Swim.

In the sizzling snap uploaded on November 8, the genetically blessed duo could be seen sitting alongside one another on two blue and white striped towels during a very sunny day at the coast.

Devon laid back in her plunging swimwear look, which was made up of a ribbed bikini top with a fun collar design around her neck. She paired the cleavage-baring bikini with matching briefs that had a unique belt design across her hips with a silver clap for an extra glamorous addition.

The gorgeous 25-year-old had her long blond hair scraped back away from her face in a bun and she looked straight towards the camera with a sultry stare. She had her eyes covered by a pair of dark sunglasses with a white frame and made sure all her hard work in the gym was on full display.

As for Lorena, who walked her first Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show last year, she matched her friend and fellow model in her own light bikini as she sat up on her hands to catch a few more rays.

The German model pushed her head up towards the sky and let her long brunette hair swish down as she rocked the same pair of sunglasses as Devon.

For her bikini look, Lorena sported a ribbed full-cup top and pulled down the straps to avoid any awkward tan lines. She paired the top with a matching pair of bikini bottoms and flashed her seriously toned middle and long legs.

While Devon kept her accessories to a minimum, her fellow model opted for what appeared to be a shell necklace wrapped around her neck.

The sizzling shot of the gorgeous duo was shared to Instagram to promote Devon Windsor Swim’s brand new resort collection which launched this week.

In the caption, the model turned swimwear designer urged fans to head to the link in her bio to shop the collection.

Undoubtedly, Devon’s 1.7 million followers were left pretty floored by the hot photo of herself and her fellow supermodel and posted all the proof in the comments section.

“Gorgeous girls!” one fan wrote with two heart emoji as another said, “The all white is [fire].”

Another Instagram user told the star, “You’re the most beautiful girl in the world.”

The new shot was shared by Devon shortly after the official account of her swim line posted another hot photo of herself and Lorena modeling the collection while on a boat.

In that upload, Lorena gave her friend a hand. She tied the string of her bikini bottoms to prevent her from suffering what could have been a pretty serious wardrobe malfunction.