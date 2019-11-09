Hilary Duff Spills More Exciting Details About ‘Lizzie McGuire’ Reboot

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Hilary Duff spilled more details about the upcoming Lizzie McGuire reboot series.

The “Come Clean” songstress spoke to Katie Krause and expressed it was a dream come true to start filming it and that she’s excited to have a job that is in Los Angeles, California. She admitted that everything feels surreal and that everyone is having a lot of fun surrounding the show.

It has been confirmed that Lizzie’s parents are returning to the show. However, Krause asked Duff about the chances of her best friends in the show, Gordo and Miranda, making a return.

Duff politely said she can’t get in trouble hinting that she’s not allowed to confirm if they will make an appearance but did tell viewers that they will have to watch and find out if they will.

Hilary explained one of the reasons she wanted to bring Lizzie’s character back to the small screen was because she wanted her character to reflect on what it’s like to be a 30-year-old.

She revealed that the cartoon character that appeared in the original series will stay the exact same and will be the comedic relief for a lot of the show.

Duff spoke about wanting Lizzo to be a part of the reboot after she asked to be a part of it. The “Truth Hurts” chart-topper quote-tweeted The Hollywood Reporter asking if she could get a cameo.

“Ummmmm duh! Hired! Animated Lizzie might explode! Saw you in Brooklyn,” Hilary replied on Twitter, which excited a lot of fans.

Katie questioned Hilary on whether Lizzie is engaged to Ethan Craft, the boy she crushed on during high school.

“No, she’s not currently engaged to Ethan Craft,” she replied.

Duff accidentally slipped that her character might be engaged in the show and pretended she didn’t know what anyone was talking about and laughed it off.

She told Krause that it’s hard to keep everything a secret because she’s a fan of the show and is just as excited as everyone else. She wants the show to be familiar with the original series but also something that is updated and sets itself apart from that.

At the end of October, Hilary gave fans a behind-the-scenes look of herself on set on the first day of filming, per The Inquisitr. The “So Yesterday” entertainer was in New York City as her character in a plaid jacket and miniskirt, with a long green coat paired with chunky black boots.

When asked about whether she has new music on the way, she may have disappointed fans with a no. However, didn’t rule out the possibility of new material in the future.