Bethenny Frankel, 49, Rocks A Blue Bikini Alongside Daughter Brynn

Bethenny's showing off her bikini body.

Bethenny Frankel gave fans a glimpse at her bikini body on Instagram this week as she shared two adorable photos of herself watching sharks with her 9-year-old daughter, Brynn. The former Real Housewives of New York City star could be seen with her back exposed to the camera as the cute mother/daughter duo almost matched in their swimwear.

The upload, which she shared on November 8, showed Bethenny and Brynn as they sat side by side in some shallow water and looked in awe at several fish swimming around in front of them.

She didn’t reveal their exact location in the post, though the reality star appeared to be visiting a swim-up style aquarium with her little girl that let them get pretty close to the sea creatures who were safely contained behind a wall of glass.

Bethenny – who recently announced that she’d quit the popular Bravo show – could be seen putting her famously fit and toned figure on display as she rocked a sky blue bikini for her family day with Brynn, who she shares with former husband Jason Hoppy.

Though the front of the fun bikini look wasn’t visible in the snaps, the RHONY star’s two piece had a string design that tied across her back and thicker straps that tied behind her neck.

Looking years younger than her actual age of 49-years-old mere days after celebrating her birthday on November 4, she paired the bikini top with matching blue bottoms, which appeared to be high-waisted as they stretched up her back and almost all the way up to her slim waist.

Bethenny let her hair down as she hit the water as her dark locks were clearly wet from splashing around with her only child. In the caption she jokingly referred to the viral sensation song, “Baby Shark.”

As for Brynn, she almost matched mommy in her own bikini. The adorable little girl watched on in awe in a cute red two-piece and also had her hair wet and flowing down.

Many of the Skinnygirl business mogul’s 2.1 million followers took to the comments section to gush over the sweet family moment she shared with fans. Several sweetly praised Bethenny’s abilities as a mom.

“Ure such a great mom!” one Instagram user said in response to the cute snap. Another wrote, “She is such a lucky girl to have such an awesome mom.”

A third person commented, “So happy you get to share a once in a lifetime experience with your best friend.”

Bethenny’s not exactly a stranger to a social media swimwear snap, though.

It was just last month that The Inquisitr reported that the mom of one wowed her followers once again as she shared a photo of herself during a vacation in a slinky striped swimsuit.

In that shot, which was taken somewhere in Florida, the reality star stood on a fake surfboard in a cut-out one-piece as she appeared to go completely makeup-free for a day in the sun.