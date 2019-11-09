NBA Rumors: Warriors Could Get Andre Drummond In Three-Way Trade With Pistons And Timberwolves, Per ‘Complex’

With a lineup that has been depleted by injuries to stars such as Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, the Golden State Warriors currently have a 2-7 win-loss record, putting them at second-to-last in the Western Conference. Due to their dwindling chances of returning to the NBA Finals, a report recently suggested that Golden State could shake up its roster and reload for the coming seasons by engaging in a three-way trade that would allow them to acquire one of the league’s best centers, Detroit Pistons star Andre Drummond.

In a list of five hypothetical trades fans “need to see” in the 2019-20 season, Complex‘s Zach Frydenlund recommended a blockbuster deal that could benefit all three teams involved — the Warriors, the Pistons, and the Minnesota Timberwolves. The trade, as illustrated, would send Drummond to the Warriors along with Timberwolves forward Robert Covington, while shipping Golden State guard D’Angelo Russell to Minnesota. Detroit, meanwhile, would receive two assets from the Timberwolves — veteran point guard Jeff Teague and a 2020 first-round selection — and Warriors center Willie Cauley-Stein.

“Call this a win-win-win for everyone,” Frydenlund wrote.

Aside from explaining that adding Drummond and Covington via trade could help the Warriors “look toward the future” after a season where they’re no longer expected to contend for a championship, Frydenlund pointed out that the deal would finally allow Russell to team up with “good friend” Karl-Anthony Towns in Minnesota. Russell, who was acquired by Golden State via free agency in the 2019 offseason, has frequently been linked to trade rumors since his move to the Bay Area, with the Timberwolves frequently popping up as a potential suitor.

Andre Drummond is the first player with 25 Pts, 20 Reb, 5 Ast, 5 Blk and 3 Stl in a game since Hakeem Olajuwon in 1989. pic.twitter.com/x5429rk7Fu — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) November 3, 2019

As for the Pistons, Frydenlund didn’t say much, simply noting that the three-way deal would allow them to “retool their roster” and gain a valuable asset with the future first-round pick. However, Teague’s inclusion could be justified by Detroit’s recent struggles at the point guard position. As noted by Fansided‘s Piston Powered, natural shooting guard Bruce Brown has been forced to see action at the point, due to injuries to Reggie Jackson, Derrick Rose, and Tim Frazier.

Interestingly, this isn’t the first time in recent weeks that Drummond has been mentioned as a potential target for the Warriors. Shortly before the 2019-20 season started last month, The Inquisitr reported on a suggested midseason trade that would allow Golden State to acquire the three-time NBA rebounding leader, with the Pistons getting Russell and Cauley-Stein in exchange — the former as a long-term solution at point guard and the latter as a potential replacement for Drummond at center.