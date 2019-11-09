Selena Gomez Twins With Her Sister Gracie At ‘Frozen 2’ Premiere As They Transform Into Disney Princesses

The superstar singer spent a magical night with her little sister.

Selena Gomez and her little sister Gracie Teefey were twins at the Frozen 2 premiere. The 27-year-old singer and her 6-year-old sister wore matching designer outfits as they attended the movie premiere at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, earlier this week.

Selena and her little sister walked hand in hand before posing on the red carpet in identical winter princess outfits. The matching $2,500 floral prairie dresses worn by the sisters are from Marc Jacobs fall collection, according to E! News.

The duo topped their long dresses with massive, feather-topped sequined capes. The bejeweled cloaks cost $12,000 and put the sisters in total princess mode. Selena even channeled Kristen Bell’s animated Frozen character, Princess Anna, by wearing her hair in long braids.

Selena, who recently dropped her first new music in four years, also posted photos from the outing to Instagram, including one in which she shares a sweet kiss with her little sis. The “Lose You to Love Me” singer joked that she hopes this girls’ night out makes her “the best big sissy” around. She also tagged Jacobs, her hair and makeup team, and even her mom in the sweet post.

Selena’s Frozen 2 post with her sister was a huge hit on Instagram, racking up more than 7 million likes and more than 30,000 comments. Famous friends such as Vanessa Hudgens and designer Jacobs commented on the post, with the famous designer writing, “This made my evening. You both look beautiful and so very sweet.”

Other fans said Selena and Gracie are “sister goals.” Many others asked the former Wizards of Waverly Place star if she is starring in Frozen 2. She certainly looked the part!

“Omg you look like you just jumped out of a fairytale,” one fan wrote to Selena.

“These outfits are everything.” another added.

And actress Reese Witherspoon had one word for the sisters’ Frozen 2 look: “Magical.”

One of the sweetest comments came from Selena and Gracie’s mom. Teefey also posted a slideshow of her daughters’ Frozen 2 outing to Instagram with an adorable caption: “Frozen Family Night! My princesses!!! XOXO.”

Selena grew up as an old child but as an adult she became a big sister – twice! In 2013, Selena’s mom Mandy and her second husband Brian Teefey welcomed Gracie. And in 2014—Selena’s dad Ricardo Gomez and his wife Sara welcomed a baby girl named Victoria, according to Cosmopolitan.

In the past, Selena has said she’s “obsessed” with being a big sister and naturally finds herself being protective of her siblings.