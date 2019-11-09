‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Desperate Hope Tries To Find Thomas

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, November 11 reveal that Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) will panic when she realizes that Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) may have died. She will become desperate as it dawns on her that Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) may have just lost his father and that she is responsible for Thomas’ death.

Hope will scurry around Forrester Creations as she tries to find Thomas, per She Knows Soaps. After a horrifying accident on Friday, November 8, Thomas’ life may be at stake. Hope will hurry downstairs and try to locate the designer. She just pushed him over the balcony and into a vat of hydrofluoric acid. Thomas had disappeared under the deadly fluid but had resurfaced in an unconscious state.

But the soap opera spoilers indicate that Hope won’t be able to find Thomas. Although she will look around the vat and call out his name, it seems as if she will only be left with lingering questions. Hope will only be able to draw two conclusions: either Thomas has disappeared into thin air or he has died from his horrific injuries.

B&B fans will remember that Charlie Webber (Dick Christie) and Jake Maclaine (Todd McKee) brought vats of hydrofluoric acid to the fashion house to clean some washers. Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) told the men that he wanted the deadly acid off the company’s premises as soon as possible because it was what drug dealers used to get rid of their enemies. Now it appears as if the hydrofluoric acid may have eaten any trace of Thomas, his own son.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Hope goes on the hunt for Douglas when Thomas refuses to tell her where he is. pic.twitter.com/Tmg6ndUBc0 — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) November 8, 2019

Hope will realize that she accidentally cost Thomas his life. She was willing to do almost anything to get Douglas, and must now pay the price with her conscience. She will wrestle with her own feelings of guilt. After all, if she had not led Thomas on, and used his own feelings against him, he would have never even thought about signing the adoption papers. Her manipulation cost a man his life and a little boy is now an orphan because of her obsession with him.

According to The Inquisitr, Hope will soon forget her anguish when she brandishes the adoption papers and shows Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) that she is now officially Douglas’ mother. While Brooke will be excited that Thomas finally capitulated, Liam will have some hard questions for the woman in his life.

Liam smells a rat, and The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) will be the first person who realizes that her brother is missing.