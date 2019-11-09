Instagram Model Holly Luyah Flaunts Her Curvy Figure In A Blue Swimsuit

American Instagram model Holly Luyah recently took to her page and treated her 2.5 million fans to a series of hot swimsuit pictures.

In the snaps, the curvaceous model could be seen rocking a light-blue swimsuit with a cut-out feature and a tie-up front that allowed her to show off a glimpse of her cleavage as well as her taut stomach.

That’s not all, but the high-cut design of the ensemble also allowed Luyah to show off enviable, thick thighs. Overall, the swimsuit perfectly accentuated the model’s amazing hourglass shape.

To infuse style and sexiness, the stunner, who is also a celebrated fashion stylist, wore a full face of makeup, including a pink lipstick, a tinge of pink blusher and highlighter and lots of mascara. Finally, she wore her brunette tresses down and allowed them to cascade over her shoulders and breasts.

In terms of her accessories, Luyah opted for a dainty pendant and gold hoop earrings.

According to the geotag, the snaps were captured in Phoenix, Arizona, while the model posed next to a swimming pool.

In the first snap, Luyah could be seen standing next to the railing of the swimming pool, holding a glass of beverage in her hands and looking away from the camera.

She kept a hand on her hair and flashed her beautiful smile to melt many hearts.

In the second picture, the Portland native struck a side pose. She partially submerged her legs in the pool and held on to the railing for support. Still holding the glass of beverage in her hands, Luyah slightly puckered her lips and looked straight into the camera to pull off a very seductive look.

Within a day of going live, the snap has garnered more than 74,000 likes and close to 1,400 comments which shows that the model is, indeed, quite popular on the photo-sharing website and anything she posts instantly goes viral.

In the caption, the model informed her fans that it will be her birthday next week. She also asked her fans to guess how old she’d be turning this year.

“You are looking so hot, baby,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“No matter what age, you are desirable and intriguing,” another one chimed in.

“Babe you’re awesome! You would be turning 28 this year. Am I right?” a third fan made a guess.

Meanwhile, a fourth follower called Luyah a goddess.

“Omg you’re a goddess!”

The remaining fans used words and phrases like “perfect,” “amazing body,” and “breathtakingly gorgeous,” to express their admiration for the stunning model.