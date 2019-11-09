Instagram Model Violet Summers Teases Her Fans By Flashing Ample Skin In New Snap

Social media sensation Violet Summers recently took to her Instagram page and teased her 2.5 million followers with a new sultry snap, one where she flashed major skin.

In the pic, Violet could be seen donning a white crop top which she lifted to reveal that she did not wear a bra underneath the top. As a result, she showed off an ample amount of underboob, a move that sent a wave of excitement among the model’s fans, as indicated in the comments section.

Not only that, but the model also put her bare chest and taut stomach on full display to titillate her fans.

Violet paired her crop top with a pair of high-waisted purple daisy dukes through which she also flaunted a glimpse of her thighs.

The model wore her brunette tresses down and opted for minimal makeup to stay true to her signature style. To pose for the snap, Violet stood outdoors against the backdrop of some trees. She looked straight into the camera and naughtily left her mouth agape to strike a pose.

Within less than a day of going live, the snap has garnered more than 51,000 likes and about a thousand comments which shows that the model is, indeed, quite popular on the photo-sharing website and anything she posts has a high tendency of going viral.

According to the geotag, the snap was captured in Scottsdale, Arizona, while in the caption, Violet wished her fans a happy Friday and asked them about the first thing that they noticed in the picture.

While most of her fans wrote sexually explicit remarks in response to her question, many of them also wrote that they noticed nothing but the model’s beauty.

“I noticed your beautiful, big eyes,” one of her fans commented on the picture.

“First thing I noticed was how fun it would be to take those shorts off of you. Damn,” another one flirtatiously wrote.

“Beautiful picture! What great way to start my Friday!!” a third fan wrote.

Meanwhile, a fourth follower opined that the model is extremely beautiful.

“The first thing I noticed [in the picture] is your beauty. You are extremely beautiful!”

Other fans used words and phrases like “so gorgeous,” “very cute,” and “you are simply perfect,” to let the model know how much they adore her.

This isn’t the first time that the model has teased her fans by lifting her shirt up. Those who want to see a similar pic should also check out her a previous article by The Inquisitr.