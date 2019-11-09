Curvaceous Lingerie Model Eden Levine Shows Off Peachy Posterior In A Gray Thong On Instagram

Curvy model Eden Levine recently took to her Instagram page and treated her 1.7 million followers to a new sexy snap, one where she could be seen flaunting her amazing derriere in a gray-colored thong.

The model paired her skimpy thong with a gray, off-the-shoulder crop top to infuse style and sexiness.

To spice things up, and knowing that fans never seem to get enough of her hotness, Eden struck a side pose to provide a generous view of her booty and well-toned legs. What’s more, the model slightly puckered her lips and looked straight into the camera to give off sexy vibes.

Staying in line with her signature style, the model opted for a full face of makeup, which included a rose-pink lipstick, a tinge of pink blusher, matching eyeshadow, and lots of mascara.

She wore her raven-colored tresses down and accessorized with a pink beanie hat. She posed for the picture while standing in her living room, next to a red sofa and a copper vase.

In the caption, Eden wrote that she is in love with winter because she can wear her beanie hats. The model also offered a special discount on her self-titled merchandise and asked her followers to subscribe to all of her social media channels to avail the offer.

Within less than a day of posting, the snap has garnered over 6,400 likes and about 130 comments where fans and followers praised the stunner for her beautiful face and body.

Apart from her regular fans and followers, the snap was also liked by many of Eden’s fellow models and Instagram influencers. These included Colombian fitness model Luz Elena Echeverria, Rachel Anne Cook, Quiggle Ignacio, and tattoo model Pandora Blue, among others.

“Your booty is on fire,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“So pretty, as always,” another chimed in.

“Love the beanie weather and cuddling weather too,” a third fan opined.

Meanwhile, a fourth admirer wrote that the model is very cute.

“Omg!! You look [sic] sooo cute, my lil babe,” they said.

One of Eden’s followers also wrote that she has a beautiful smile, while another told the model that beanies look especially good on her.

Other fans used words and phrases like “delicious body,” “you’re gorgeous,” and “perfection,” to praise the hot model.

The remaining followers expressed their admiration for the Salvadorian bombshell by posting countless heart, kiss, fire, and peach emoji instead of typing long sentences.