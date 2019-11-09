WWE News: Two Team Captains Announced For ‘Survivor Series,’ Updated Match Card Revealed

The upcoming Survivor Series will be a historic event, as all three WWE brands — Monday Night Raw, Friday Night SmackDown, and NXT — will compete for supremacy at the show. The WWE Universe is wondering who will represent each team at the pay-per-view, but Friday saw the company reveal some of its plans.

As reported by WWE, “The Beastslayer” Seth Rollins is expected to announce his team on Monday’s show, but the big question is: who will he pick to join him? As The Inquisitr reported yesterday, Randy Orton’s face turn might be an indication of him joining the red brand’s representatives along with Ricochet and Humberto Carrillo.

Rollins makes sense to captain Team Raw as he was the Universal Champion until Bray Wyatt won the title and took it to Friday Night SmackDown. With Rey Mysterio set to challenge Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship at the show, Rollins isn’t involved in the hunt for the prize.

On last night’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Michael Cole announced that Sasha Banks will lead the blue brand’s women into battle. Dana Brooke and Carmella defeated Fire and Desire to earn their spots on the team, though it remains to be seen who’ll be joining them in the triple threat, five-on-five elimination match.

Elsewhere, every champion of each brand will be in action. Becky Lynch will take on Shayna Baszler and Bayley to determine who’s the best women’s champion in the entire company.

On the tag team front, the Viking Raiders will test their might against The Undisputed Era and The New Day. The match was originally scheduled to include The Revival, but plans have changed now that Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder are no longer the SmackDown Tag Team Champions.

As The Inquisitr reported, AJ Styles is expected to compete against Roderick Strong and Shinsuke Nakamura. The match hasn’t been confirmed yet, but given that all three superstars currently hold the mid-card championships on their respective brands, it’s safe to assume that the match will happen.

NXT has still to unveil its teams for the traditional Survivor Series matches. However, Matt Riddle, Keith Lee, Tommaso Ciampa, and Bianca Belair have featured prominently in the current invasion storyline, so it’s likely that they’ll all participate in some capacity.

There are still a few shows left for WWE to introduce more matches and surprises, but at the time of this writing, the pay-per-view is boasting a stacked card.