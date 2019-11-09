Mike Sorrentino’s Emotional Return To ‘Jersey Shore Family Vacation’ Teased In New Trailer

Jersey Shore Family Vacation saw its finale to Season 3 this past Thursday, but fans need no time to grieve as a new season will be returning in the near future. The finale ended with a trailer for the upcoming season which showed the return of Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino after his recent release from prison. Mike was missing from Season 3 as he was away serving his eight-month sentence for tax fraud.

It looks like cameras caught most of the immediate aftermath of Mike’s release, with a production crew accompanying Lauren Sorrentino to the Otisville Federal Correctional Institution where she picked her husband up. According to People, Mike’s wife arrived in a black SUV and cameras caught one of the couple’s first conversations together. When Lauren asked, “where to?” Mike replied with “the Jersey Shore.”

Mike’s roommates appear to be waiting for their friend in the mansion they rented two seasons ago in New Jersey. The house, famous for its extremely long fenced-in backyard, will be the reunion location for Mike and his friends, and everyone is there to celebrate. Ronnie Magro, Pauly Delvecchio, Vinny Guadagnino, Angelina Pivarnick, Jenni Farley, Nicole Polizzi, and Deena Cortese are all gathered around a living room when Mike enters and the excitement was infectious to viewers.

In a brief clip from the trailer, the roommates are shown bombarding Mike with a massive group hug when he entered the room. The majority of the trailer doesn’t include Mike, however, since he was likely still in prison while most of the season was filming. Other big takeaways from the trailer included a divorce party for Jenni, who is finally officially divorced from Roger Matthews. The group also sits down with a psychic who appears to have some major news for Ronnie and gives him some advice away from the rest of the group.

Angelina can also be seen wedding dress shopping and celebrating her bachelorette party in New Orleans. Nicole and Deena appear to be along for the bachelorette party, but it can not be determined if Jenni was there as well. Fans will remember Jenni and Angelina having a massive blowout on and off-screen this season over Jenni’s boyfriend Zack Carpinello.

Fans have been missing Mike from this past season of the hit reality series and are eagerly awaiting his return in Season 4.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation will return in 2020. MTV has not named a specific date at this time.