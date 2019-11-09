Canadian Model Khloe Terae Goes Topless And Dons A Thong In New Sultry Instagram Snap

Canadian Playboy model Khloe Terae posted a new picture on her Instagram page and wowed her 2.3 million followers with a topless picture, one which rapidly started gaining traction within a few minutes of going live.

In the picture, Khloe could be seen wearing nothing except for a barely there thong. As the model turned her back toward the camera, she put her pert booty on full display to titillate her fans.

Khloe stood with her legs slightly apart, which also allowed her to show off her long, smooth legs. The Toronto native also flashed major sideboob to send temperatures soaring.

In order to stay in line with Instagram’s ban on full-on nudity, Khloe censored her nipples by folding her arms over her chest. Nonetheless, she flashed ample amounts of skin to pull off a very hot look.

In terms of her style, she wore her highlighted blond tresses into soft, romantic waves, while she opted for minimal makeup to keep it natural, yet sexy. Finally, she accessorized with small stud earrings.

To pose for the snap, the hottie slightly puckered her lips and looked straight at the camera to give off very seductive vibes.

She also applied a filter on the picture that featured glittery thigh-high boots and pink wings.

In the caption, the Canadian stunner wrote that she once dreamed of a life that she is currently living.

Within less than 30 minutes of going live, the snap has garnered more than 2,200 likes and about a hundred comments where fans and followers drooled over the sheer display of skin and showered the model with numerous compliments.

Apart from Khloe’s regular admirers, some of her fellow models and influencers also liked and commented on the picture to show appreciation and support.

These included Bri Teresi, Olga Loera, Jeni Summers, Jessica Cribbon, Anna Maria Olbrycht, Holly Sonders, and Christy Buss, among others.

“Beautiful [and] smoking hot,” one of Khloe’s fans commented on the picture.

“So gorgeous, baby doll,” another chimed in.

Loading...

“You have the perfect shape! Looking gorgeous, beautiful princess,” a third admirer wrote.

Meanwhile, a fourth fan praised the model by calling her sexy.

“Wowww!!! What a sexy figure,” they wrote.

Other fans used words and phrases like “so beautiful,” “you’re the queen,” and “you’re the best,” to express their admiration for the hottie.

Some of Khloe’s followers also opted for a millennial approach and used countless heart, kiss, and fire emoji to describe her beauty instead of using words.