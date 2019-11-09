‘The Walking Dead’ Spoilers: Carol And Daryl’s Dangerous Mission Revealed In Season 10, Episode 6

On this Sunday’s upcoming episode of AMC’s The Walking Dead, Carol, played by Melissa McBride, and Daryl, played by Norman Reedus, will embark on a dangerous mission involving this season’s antagonists, according to a report from Comic Book.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the show hinted at Carol and Daryl’s big adventure, but fans weren’t quite sure what the duo would be doing — until now. In the first few minutes of the upcoming episode, Carol is seen going through her morning routine as she prepares to head out for the day.

As she tries to leave, she’s spotted by Daryl, who immediately questions her about her plans. She informs her friend that she’s simply heading out to perform another search for Negan, played by Jeffrey Dean Morgan, who recently escaped his jail cell with the help of a currently unknown accomplice.

Daryl offers to accompany Carol into the woods, but as the two began their adventure, it becomes clear that Carol has other intentions. After Carol picks a stakeout spot, Daryl asks what they’re really looking for in the woods.

“Alpha’s horde,” Carol admits, referencing the thousands of walkers shepherded by Alpha, played by Samantha Morton, and her merry gang of Whisperers that were once kept in a canyon.

“We’re gonna find it, and we’re gonna destroy it,” she says.

As Carol continues to explain her plan, Daryl questions why she decided to lie to him when he initially noticed her leaving the compound. Carol looks genuinely sorry for her dishonesty and goes on to say she didn’t want Daryl worrying about her after their last interaction with Alpha. Daryl agrees to stay with Carol as she searches of the horde, arguing that she’ll probably need his help to track possible leads.

As the episode continues, the duo settles in and begins playing games to pass the time. Carol takes the opportunity to ask Daryl about Connie, played ‎Lauren Ridloff. During the last few episodes of Season 10, Daryl and Connie have been spending more and more time together, which has led to them developing a special bond. However, Daryl claims the relationship is strictly platonic.

“It’s not like that,” he tells Carol. “Not at all.”

Just as Carol begins to encourage her friend to open his heart to the possibility of love, the two notice a group of Whisperers moving below them. Daryl and Carol realize the size of the group is increasing and start weighing their options. Carol seems determined to cross the boundaries set up by Alpha, but Daryl wonders whether the woman’s actions might be driven by an overwhelming desire to get revenge.

Later, he admits their mission is a risky one and if they mess this up, everyone will probably end up paying the price. Still, the two press ahead and decide to split up in order to cover more ground.

While surveilling from behind a large tree, Daryl is attacked by a walker. Luckily, he manages to kill his attacker without alerting the rest of the horde. He later meets up with Carol again but discovers she’s taken a prisoner for questioning.

Season 10 of AMC’s The Walking Dead continues on November 10.