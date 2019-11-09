Medical Experts Who Claim President Trump Is Unfit For Office Want To Testify In Impeachment Probe

The group plans on informing lawmakers and the media next week that they're available for testimony in the ongoing impeachment investigation.

As President Donald Trump continues to defend his presidency in the face of a growing, House Democrat-led impeachment investigation into his dealings with Ukraine, a group of seven medical experts who’ve gone on record to claim Trump is unfit for office made it clear that they want to testify as part of the impeachment probe.

According to the Washington Examiner, the group of experts will attempt to convince a number of Democratic lawmakers next week that their testimony would be an important piece of the impeachment investigation puzzle. They plan on making the announcement of their availability next week to the media and to members of Congress.

The announcement of their intentions to be involved in the investigation was made on Friday to the Washington Examiner by Yale School of Medicine psychiatrist Dr. Bandy X. Lee, who has gone on record a number of times warning of the dangers of Trump’s mental stability and the effect it could have on his leadership of the country.

“We think that hearing about mental health aspects in the context of the impeachment hearings is critical, partly because, for the past 2.5 years we have been very deeply concerned about mental instability of the president, and pretty much all that we have said has born out to be true,” Lee said.

The group, which is comprised of four psychiatrists and several other advanced medical occupations, argues that enough data exists from Trump’s previous remarks, social media posts, and various other documents to build a case that he’s unfit to hold office.

Though assessing a public figure without a personal examination is typically frowned upon in the medical community and is even against the codes of various professional medical associations, the group made clear that they believe an examination isn’t necessary at this point, claiming that it wouldn’t add much to their case. They also stress that what they’re offering is not technically a diagnosis.

NOW: Join Dr. Kevin Washington and M.D. Bandy X. Lee in @HowardBookstore as they discuss and sign the new release of The Dangerous Case of Donald Trump:37 Psychiatrists and Mental Health Experts Assesses a President – Undated and Expanded with New Essays. pic.twitter.com/ds4ZF7pK4N — Howard University (@HowardU) March 18, 2019

“We don’t believe there is the need for any further evaluation, and we are making ourselves available for the impeachment hearing because we believe that mental health issues will become critical as pressures from the impeachment hearings mount,” Lee explained.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Lee made headlines earlier this year after she claimed that supporters of the 45th president were being brainwashed “at massive scale” by Fox News, which is typically a Trump-friendly network. She even compared Fox News’ favorable coverage of the president to techniques once used by Chinese Communists.

Lee, who recently authored a book called The Dangerous Case of Donald Trump, urged her colleagues in the medical community to go public with their professional opinion on what she perceives as Trump’s growing mental instability.