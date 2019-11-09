WWE Rumors: AJ Styles Reportedly Pitched Huge Match For ‘Survivor Series’

AJ Styles reportedly pitched a match for WWE Survivor Series, which would have seen him team up with his partners in The O.C. — Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows — to take on NXT‘s The Undisputed Era, according to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. SEScoops reported on the matter.

Both factions have been embroiled in a feud recently as a result of the current NXT invasion of Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown. The Undisputed Era — Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly, Roderick Strong, and Bobby Fish — attacked Styles and his teammates on the latest episode of the red brand’s show, which laid the foundations for a potential match between the stables.

The O.C. returned the favor on the latest edition of NXT by bringing their own invasion to the black-and-gold brand. However, while the pitch was seemingly rejected, Meltzer believes that WWE is interested in showcasing the match eventually.

“[…] it looks right now that if the match will take place on NXT television down the line, or on television somewhere since they shot the angle for it on NXT.”

As The Inquisitr reported on Thursday, NXT‘s ratings saw a significant increase this week. The show has been suffering in recent weeks due to the emergence of AEW Dynamite, but the ongoing invasion angle appears to have renewed interest in the black-and-gold brand.

Absolute respect to #TheOC who came to “our house,” walked through the front door and tore the place down. The #USChamp and Best Tag Team in the World can hang with @WWENXT. Anyone else who wants to walk through our door better be ready to go. #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/HZDkpWJ52I — Triple H (@TripleH) November 7, 2019

Hosting the upcoming match on NXT is a surefire way to keep eyes on the product, as it represents a dream bout for many die-hard fans. The members of The O.C. were part of New Japan Pro Wrestling’s popular Bullet Club stable, as was Cole.

Should the match go ahead as planned, The O.C. might be joined by Balor to even the numbers in an eight-man tag team match. Balor, who was also a member of the Bullet Club, teased a reunion with his former friends on the latest NXT by acknowledging their old gesture.

NXT superstars will compete at this year’s Survivor Series, but Styles is expected to compete in a triple threat match against Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura and NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong.

Before the Undisputed Era makes their way to Survivor Series in any capacity, however, they must endure NXT WarGames the night before. The team is expected to compete in the titular double-cage match against a team comprised of Tommaso Ciampa, Matt Riddle, Keith Lee, and a fourth member who has yet to be determined.