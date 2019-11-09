Angelina Jolie Spotted In Blond Wig And Gold Jumpsuit For Marvel’s ‘The Eternals,’ And Fans Are Excited

Angelina Jolie has been spotted in costume for her role as Thena in Marvel’s The Eternals. The movie is currently being filmed in the Canary Islands, and photos recently emerged of Angelina in the character’s signature blond hair, gold jumpsuit, and matching boots.

The Maleficent actress was photographed both solo and alongside her co-stars, Gemma Chan and Brian Tyree Henry, The Daily Mail reports. Despite the blurriness of the photos, the viewer can see that Angelina’s jumpsuit seems almost molded to her body and features layered shoulder armor. She’s also wearing a gold headpiece that resembles the one that Thena wears in the comics.

In one photo published by the Daily Mail, the three actors appear to be engaging in battle with an unseen threat. In the others, they appear to be in between takes as they’re pictured walking around and casually interacting with each other on a beach.

On Twitter, fans expressed lots of excitement at seeing Jolie dressed up as Thena.

“Angelina Jolie as Thena in ETERNALS,” one fan wrote in a tweet accompanied by the on-set photos. “We won.”

“Okay but Angelina Jolie looks so f***ing good in her Eternals costume,” another Twitter user added.

“Angelina Jolie as Thena in The Eternals looking like a snack,” a third tweeter wrote.

“These are so low quality but look at Angelina Jolie in The Eternals,” a fourth fan gushed.

In an interview with IGN, she explained why she signed on for the role.

“[It’s] just a really a love letter to Earth and very character-based, but also very, very big and we’re going to expand a long period of time and try different things,” she said. “I love the storytelling, and I happen to love Thena. She’s very aggressive and I like her and I’m ready for that now.”

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

The film is based on a comic book series of the same name. In it, Thena is known for her agility, strength, and the ability to harness cosmic energy, Cinema Blend notes. She’s also the daughter of the leader of The Eternals, Zuras. At this point, it’s unclear how much of the comic book character’s qualities/story will show up in the film adaptation.

The Eternals also stars Game Of Thrones alums Richard Madden and Kit Harington, alongside Salma Hayek, Don Lee, Lauren Ridloff, Barry Keoghan, and Silicon Valley star Kumail Nanjiani. The Rider helmer Chloé Zhao has been tapped to direct.

The Eternals is set to be released on November 6, 2020.