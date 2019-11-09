Jim Edmonds Called The Cops After Questioning Meghan King Edmond’s Ability To Watch Their Children

The mother-of-three returned home from drinking wine when the call was made.

Things are continuing to get worse between Jim Edmonds and Meghan King Edmonds as the couple has had another meeting with the police. This time, Jim reportedly called the police on the former The Real Housewives of Orange County star after she returned to their St. Louis home Thursday after a night out drinking wine with friends. According to Us Weekly, Jim was questioning Meghan’s ability to watch after their three children since she had alcohol that evening.

“Meghan came home from being out with friends and she had a couple glasses of wine. It was the first time Jim stayed at her house and put the kids to sleep since he filed for divorce, so she met up with friends. She didn’t drive,” a source told the news outlet. “She was washing her face when she heard someone knock around 10:30 p.m. An officer was there with Jim and told her Jim said he was worried she couldn’t care for [their] kids.”

An eyewitness claims that the responding officer asked Meghan if she felt capable of taking care of her three children on her own that night, to which the mother replied with an overwhelming yes.

“In your personal opinion, do you think that I am in any way, incapable, of taking care of my three little baby children who are totally desperate for a parent?” Meghan allegedly responded back to the officer.

After speaking with Meghan, the police officer felt comfortable leaving the 35-year-old alone with the duo’s three children, feeling she was capable of watching them. According to the insider on the situation, Meghan felt humiliated about the whole ordeal. Us Weekly reported that a second source claimed Jim offered to stay at the house to help Meghan watch the children, suggesting he sleep on the couch. Meghan rejected the idea and stayed alone with her three kids on Thursday night.

Jim has since confirmed that he was the one who called the cops when speaking with People on Friday afternoon. According to the former baseball player, he alerted the police to prevent an incident from occurring and believes the phone call he made was successful in doing so. Jim was home watching twins Hart and Hayes, 17-months-old, and Aspen, 3-years-old, while Meghan was out with friends that night.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Meghan’s mother called the cops on Jim just over a week ago after he went into his home to retrieve some clothing. Meghan’s mom was ultimately asked to leave and Jim was allowed to enter his home.