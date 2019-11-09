Alexis Ren Stuns In Pink Bikini With Low-Cut Bottoms

Alexis Ren shared more than one Instagram photo of her tiny two-piece.

Alexis Ren delighted her Instagram followers by uploading a trio of new bikini photos to her Instagram page on Friday. In all three of the stunning snapshots, she’s wearing the same pale pink two-piece.

Alexis is pictured standing with her arms over her head, which stretches out her long, lean torso. The pose also highlights the 22-year-old model’s tiny waist and toned abs. The blush-colored bikini that she’s wearing features a ruched top that’s cinched in at the center with a tiny piece of fabric. The feminine frock provides lift and separation.

The bottoms of her bathing suit feature ties on the sides. They are extremely low-cut, and they include a slight V-shaped dip in the front that exposes even more skin. The garment’s low position and small size highlight Alexis’ slender hips.

Alexis added a few accessories to her barely-there beachwear. Her jewelry included a slender gold chain necklace and a pair of small gold hoop earrings.

For her beauty look, Alexis kept her makeup soft and natural. She left her brows thick and slightly untamed, and her lashes were long without looking weighed down by mascara. Her lips were a matte rose color.

She gave the camera a seductive look for the first photo and held her long brunette tresses up with both of her hands. The second snapshot was a close-up shot of her flawless face, and the third was another picture that was snapped further back. It was the only photo that she smiled for, and it looks as if she was laughing when it was taken.

The former Dancing with the Stars competitor geotagged the location of her photo shoot as the island of Tahiti in French Polynesia. She didn’t reveal why she was there, but she previously teased that she was “working on something super special” in the caption of a different Instagram photo. In that snapshot, Alexis was rocking a black bikini and posing on the beach.

Alexis was a 2018 Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition Rookie of the Year and the publication is currently shooting photos for its 2020 magazine. Alexis didn’t reveal whether she’s been selected to shoot a pictorial for this year’s swimsuit issue, but the model did tease her special project again in her Instagram stories.

“A lot to do on this island with amazing people,” she wrote. “I can’t wait to share this project with you so you can help too.”

Alexis might not be spilling the beans about why she’s in Tahiti posing for bikini pictures, but her fans were more than happy to see her sporting her pink two-piece. Her trio of Instagram photos received 136,000 likes over the course of an hour, and her followers also showered her with praise, not just for her bikini body, but for her amazing personality and her stunning smile.

Loading...

“YOU’RE SO PERFECT not just physically but mentally, I aspire to have such a healthy mind set as you,” wrote one fan.

“Thank you for always smiling, it never fails to make me smile too,” another wrote.